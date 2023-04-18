Advanced search
    ALKAL   FR0010722819

KALRAY

(ALKAL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-04-18 am EDT
18.10 EUR   -5.43%
03:38pKalray : 2022 full year presentation (REPLAY)
PU
04/17Kalray : 2022 annual results: revenue and ebitda above targets strengthened financial position
AT
04/13Kalray Announces ngenea®2, A Major Evolution of Its Open Data Management Platform, and Demonstrates It With AWS and Seagate
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kalray : 2022 full year presentation (REPLAY)

04/18/2023 | 03:38pm EDT
Videos | Kalray

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kalray SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 19:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16,4 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2022 -16,1 M -17,6 M -17,6 M
Net Debt 2022 3,60 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart KALRAY
Duration : Period :
Kalray Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KALRAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,14 €
Average target price 31,80 €
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Baissus President & Chief Executive Officer
Anne Gabrot Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Delfassy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benoit Dupont de Dinechin Chief Technology Officer
Louis Tannyeres Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALRAY10.38%137
NVIDIA CORPORATION84.77%665 869
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.94%441 245
BROADCOM INC.12.20%261 561
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.33%163 162
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.41.66%144 637
