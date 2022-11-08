Advanced search
Kalray : APPOINTMENT OF OLIVIER CARTON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

11/08/2022 | 12:05pm EST
Grenoble - France, November 8, 2022 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris : ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from Cloud to Edge, announces the appointment of Olivier Carton as Chief Financial Officer of the Group. He will soon join Kalray's Board, replacing Anne Gabrot, who has held the position of Chief Financial Officer for the past 7 years and who has decided to devote herself to other projects.

 

Olivier CARTON, 58 years old, is a graduate of EM Lyon and holds an MBA from INSEAD. He has 30 years of experience in operational financial management, with a strong expertise in financial management and management of international teams. He started his career in auditing and consulting with Arthur Andersen for 6 years, before moving on to large industrial groups in France and abroad: Valéo Argentina, Infogrames, Silliker Group Corp - Biomérieux group or Eurifin Biomis, and more recently with OnePoint, a player in digital transformation.


Olivier Carton has solid financial expertise in the context of fast-growing companies or in restructuring phase. During his career, he has acquired a strong experience in the fields of reporting and steering for the optimization of economic and financial performance. He was also in charge of the finance department of Infogrames, a company listed in Paris (SBF 120) and Nasdaq through its subsidiary GT Interactive. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer in charge of finance at Fifteen, where he structured the company's financial department. Fifteen is a leading self-service bicycle rental company operating in more than 30 cities worldwide.

 

Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray says : “I would like to warmly thank Anne Gabrot for her involvement with us for the past 7 years and her valuable contribution to the structuring and development of Kalray. I wish her all the best for her future projects. I am delighted to welcome Olivier to our company as Kalray begins its change of dimension. His extensive operational experience and strong management skills in an international context within high growth companies will be a valuable asset for our company.”

 

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - ALKAL) is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

 

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise dataintensive applications and infrastructures. Its offerings include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards, as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management solutions. Implemented individually or in combination, Kalray's highperformance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

 

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

 

 

