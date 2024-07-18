Kalray is a leader in hardware and software technologies dedicated to the management and intensive processing of data from the Cloud to the Edge. Kalray offers a complete range of products and solutions enabling the development of smarter, more efficient and more energy-efficient applications and infrastructures. Kalray's offering includes patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors based on a unique technology, acceleration cards, as well as innovative software solutions for data storage and management. Used separately or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions enable customers to improve datacenter efficiency or design best-of-breed solutions in high-growth sectors such as AI, media and entertainment, life sciences, scientific research, Edge Computing, automotive, and many others.

Sector Semiconductors