Kalray : Investor presentation -2022 H1 activity - July 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION
July 13th, 2022 H1 2022 Activity
Intelligent Data processing,
from Cloud to Edge
www.kalrayinc.com
THE SPEAKERS
Eric Baissus
Executive Board Chairman
25 years' experience as senior executive for major telecom (Alcatel-Lucent) and electronics (Texas Instruments) groups, startup director.
Founder and CEO of Open-Plug (2002): high-tech firm sold to Alcatel-Lucent
in 2010.
Anne Gabrot
CFO
25 years' experience as CFO for major telecom groups and tech startups.
♥ Kalray SA. Confidential - All Rights Reserved.
2
AGENDA
♥ Kalray SA. Confidential - All Rights Reserved.
3
4
KALRAY IN A NUTSHELL
Intelligent Data Processing, from Cloud to Edge
Kalray offers a new type of processor (DPU1) and solutions targeting the
booming markets of data centric computing
LEADER IN MANYCORE
TECHNOLOGY
3rd
+ €150m
30
Generation
R&D investment
Patent
of MPPA®
families
processor
A GLOBAL PRESENCE
200
People
INDUSTRIAL INVESTORS
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Kalray SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 16:53:08 UTC.