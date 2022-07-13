Kalray : Investor presentation -2022 H1 activity (REPLAY in english)

This website uses cookies. We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you've provided to them or that they've collected from your use of their services.

Cookies are small text files that can be used by websites to make a user's experience more efficient.

The law states that we can store cookies on your device if they are strictly necessary for the operation of this site. For all other types of cookies we need your permission.

This site uses different types of cookies. Some cookies are placed by third party services that appear on our pages.

You can at any time change or withdraw your consent from the Cookie Declaration on our website.

Learn more about who we are, how you can contact us and how we process personal data in our Privacy Policy.

Please state your consent ID and date when you contact us regarding your consent.

Your consent applies to the following domains: www.kalrayinc.com

Cookie declaration last updated on 6/14/22 by Cookiebot :

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies. __cf_bm Vimeo This cookie is used to distinguish between humans and bots. This is beneficial for the website, in order to make valid reports on the use of their website. 1 day HTTP Cookie CONSENT [x2] Google

YouTube Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website. 2 years HTTP Cookie cookiebot-consent--marketing www.kalrayinc.com Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website. Session HTTP Cookie cookiebot-consent--necessary www.kalrayinc.com Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website. Session HTTP Cookie cookiebot-consent--preferences www.kalrayinc.com Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website. Session HTTP Cookie cookiebot-consent--statistics www.kalrayinc.com Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website. Session HTTP Cookie CookieConsent Cookiebot Stores the user's cookie consent state for the current domain 1 year HTTP Cookie JSESSIONID New Relic Preserves users states across page requests. Session HTTP Cookie vuid Vimeo Collects data on the user's visits to the website, such as which pages have been read. 2 years HTTP Cookie YSC YouTube Registers a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen. Session HTTP Cookie ytidb::LAST_RESULT_ENTRY_KEY YouTube Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video Persistent HTML Local Storage yt-remote-cast-available YouTube Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video Session HTML Local Storage yt-remote-cast-installed YouTube Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video Session HTML Local Storage yt-remote-connected-devices YouTube Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video Persistent HTML Local Storage yt-remote-device-id YouTube Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video Persistent HTML Local Storage yt-remote-fast-check-period YouTube Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video Session HTML Local Storage yt-remote-session-app YouTube Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video Session HTML Local Storage yt-remote-session-name YouTube Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video Session HTML Local Storage

Statistic cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously. _ga Google Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website. 2 years HTTP Cookie _gat Google Used by Google Analytics to throttle request rate 1 day HTTP Cookie _gid Google Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website. 1 day HTTP Cookie