Kalray : Investor presentation -2022 H1 activity (REPLAY in english)

This website uses cookies. We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you've provided to them or that they've collected from your use of their services.
Cookies are small text files that can be used by websites to make a user's experience more efficient.
The law states that we can store cookies on your device if they are strictly necessary for the operation of this site. For all other types of cookies we need your permission.
This site uses different types of cookies. Some cookies are placed by third party services that appear on our pages.
You can at any time change or withdraw your consent from the Cookie Declaration on our website.
Learn more about who we are, how you can contact us and how we process personal data in our Privacy Policy.
Please state your consent ID and date when you contact us regarding your consent.
Your consent applies to the following domains: www.kalrayinc.com
Cookie declaration last updated on 6/14/22 by Cookiebot :
Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
|
|
__cf_bm
|
Vimeo
|
This cookie is used to distinguish between humans and bots. This is beneficial for the website, in order to make valid reports on the use of their website.
|
1 day
|
HTTP Cookie
|
CONSENT [x2]
|
Google
YouTube
|
Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website.
|
2 years
|
HTTP Cookie
|
cookiebot-consent--marketing
|
www.kalrayinc.com
|
Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website.
|
Session
|
HTTP Cookie
|
cookiebot-consent--necessary
|
www.kalrayinc.com
|
Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website.
|
Session
|
HTTP Cookie
|
cookiebot-consent--preferences
|
www.kalrayinc.com
|
Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website.
|
Session
|
HTTP Cookie
|
cookiebot-consent--statistics
|
www.kalrayinc.com
|
Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website.
|
Session
|
HTTP Cookie
|
CookieConsent
|
Cookiebot
|
Stores the user's cookie consent state for the current domain
|
1 year
|
HTTP Cookie
|
JSESSIONID
|
New Relic
|
Preserves users states across page requests.
|
Session
|
HTTP Cookie
|
vuid
|
Vimeo
|
Collects data on the user's visits to the website, such as which pages have been read.
|
2 years
|
HTTP Cookie
|
YSC
|
YouTube
|
Registers a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
|
Session
|
HTTP Cookie
|
ytidb::LAST_RESULT_ENTRY_KEY
|
YouTube
|
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video
|
Persistent
|
HTML Local Storage
|
yt-remote-cast-available
|
YouTube
|
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video
|
Session
|
HTML Local Storage
|
yt-remote-cast-installed
|
YouTube
|
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video
|
Session
|
HTML Local Storage
|
yt-remote-connected-devices
|
YouTube
|
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video
|
Persistent
|
HTML Local Storage
|
yt-remote-device-id
|
YouTube
|
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video
|
Persistent
|
HTML Local Storage
|
yt-remote-fast-check-period
|
YouTube
|
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video
|
Session
|
HTML Local Storage
|
yt-remote-session-app
|
YouTube
|
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video
|
Session
|
HTML Local Storage
|
yt-remote-session-name
|
YouTube
|
Stores the user's video player preferences using embedded YouTube video
|
Session
|
HTML Local Storage
Statistic cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.
|
|
_ga
|
Google
|
Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
|
2 years
|
HTTP Cookie
|
_gat
|
Google
|
Used by Google Analytics to throttle request rate
|
1 day
|
HTTP Cookie
|
_gid
|
Google
|
Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
|
1 day
|
HTTP Cookie
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.
|
|
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|
YouTube
|
Tries to estimate the users' bandwidth on pages with integrated YouTube videos.
|
179 days
|
HTTP Cookie
Disclaimer
Kalray SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 17:03:09 UTC.