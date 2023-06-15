Kalray : KALRAY AND ITS ULTRA-HIGH PERFORMANCE PROCESSORS ARE SELECTED FOR FRENCH TECH 2030 ACCELERATION PROGRAM DEDICATED TO DISRUPTIVE INNOVATION

Kalray will benefit from a comprehensive package that includes financial support from "Mission French Tech", in coordination with Bpifrance, the coordinators of the France 2030 program. Kalray's innovative MPPA® DPU[1]next-generation, high-performance, low-power processor optimized for artificial intelligence, next-generation data centers and 5G will benefit from this initiative.

Grenoble - France, June 15, 2023 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets from cloud to edge, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the French Tech 2030 program, an acceleration program run by the French General Secretariat for Investment and supported by "Mission French Tech" and Bpifrance. This support program is designed to encourage the development of breakthrough innovations that meet the challenges of society and sovereignty.

AN AMBITIOUS ACCELERATION PROGRAM TO SUPPORT THE MPPA® DPU PROCESSOR, KALRAY'S BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATION

Given today's geopolitical dynamics and global market competition, it is essential for France to develop technology leaders and support next generation innovation. This will not only secure France's technological sovereignty, but also contribute to the development of economic and social spin-offs in the years to come. This is the goal of the French Tech 2030 program.

The program also aims to create the industry champions of tomorrow by helping to reindustrialize regions and boost the economy's overall competitiveness.

"We're delighted to have been selected by French Tech 2030 and to benefit from the associated support. It's a wonderful recognition of the value and maturity of our technology and our processor, which is unique in Europe, as well as of the strategic interest of the markets we address from artificial intelligence to new generations of data centers and 5G.", said Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray.

Kalray is the only European company developing a new type of processor, DPUs. These are designed to accelerate data processing while consuming much less energy than traditional solutions. DPUs are the "third socket", i.e. the third type of processor, which will be at the heart of data centers and intelligent systems, alongside more traditional CPUs and GPUs. The global DPU market was valued at $554 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate of around 27% from 2022 to 2031[2].

Just 2 weeks ago, Kalray announced strong government support as part of the "France Relance 2030 - Future Investments" plan for AI acceleration strategy, with the selection of the IP-CUBE[3] project. The IP-CUBE project will help finance Kalray's 4th generation processor, Dolomites™, for €10 million over the next 3 years.

A COMPREHENSIVE SUPPORT PROGRAM, INCLUDING PUBLIC FINANCING SUPPORT

Selected companies will benefit from the support of "Mission French Tech", including the support of a dedicated correspondent, in liaison with all 60 "French Tech Correspondents", help with regulatory, normative, commercial and industrial issues, as well as increased visibility in France and internationally.

Finally, as a special feature of this program, winners will also benefit from enhanced support for France 2030 public financing in conjunction with Bpifrance, as well as opportunities to meet with public and private-sector buyers.

In all, the French Tech 2030 program rewards approximately 100 winners out of 844 applicants. The selected organizations represent issues targeted by the 10 objectives and 6 levers of the "France 2030" program, with a particular focus on solutions strengthening France's industrial and technological sovereignty in the fields of ecological transition, healthcare, digital, agri-food, new frontiers (marine, space, quantum), and education.

The economic and technological maturity of the candidates was taken into account in the selection criteria to identify the companies most likely to benefit from the support offered.

The selection was made by representatives of the French General Directorate for Enterprise, the French General Directorate for Research and Innovation, the French Defense Innovation Agency, the French Health Innovation Agency and the French General Commission for Sustainable Development.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

[1] DPU: Data Processing Unit

[2] Data Processing Unit Market Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-processing-unit-market-A12869

[3] See press release from May 11, 2023: https://www.kalrayinc.com/press-release/projet-ip-cube/

