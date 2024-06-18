Kalray: praised for financing solution
This financing will support the continued growth of the company's activities, in particular its growing prospects in AI (artificial intelligence) and generative AI (GenAI), thanks to the planned merger with Pliops.
Worth up to 15 million euros over three years, it will be regularly adjusted according to the company's operational and financial performance, and benefits from information generated by a proprietary data analysis platform.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction