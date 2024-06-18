Kalray: praised for financing solution

Kalray has gained 5% following the announcement of a Dynamic Revolving Credit Facility with BNP Paribas, the company's long-standing banking partner since 2008.



This financing will support the continued growth of the company's activities, in particular its growing prospects in AI (artificial intelligence) and generative AI (GenAI), thanks to the planned merger with Pliops.



Worth up to 15 million euros over three years, it will be regularly adjusted according to the company's operational and financial performance, and benefits from information generated by a proprietary data analysis platform.



