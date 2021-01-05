Kalray S.a. :
LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATUS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020
Grenoble, France, January 5 – On December 31, 2020 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract: th, 2021 5 480 shares,
Cash balance: €240,410.05
Transactions during the second half 2019:
BUY
42,906 shares
€918,428.98
832 transactions
SELL
45,126 shares
€980,393.08
977 transactions
As a reminder, on June 30, 2020, the totals of the liquidity account were:
- 7,700 shares,
- Cash balance: €178,445.95
Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:
- 0 shares,
- Cash balance: €250,000.00
ABOUT KALRAY
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, “intelligent” processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA (“Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives”,
the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit
www.kalrayinc.com.
APPENDICE
Buy
Sell
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Cash balance
in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Cash balance
in EUR TOTAL
832
42 906
918 428,98
977
45 126
980 393,08
01/07/2020
0
0
0
4
65
1258
02/07/2020
13
820
15684,47
4
130
2526,5
03/07/2020
2
68
1281,8
8
275
5239,25
06/07/2020
0
0
0
4
180
3452,99
07/07/2020
1
100
1900
2
100
1920
08/07/2020
3
397
7603,66
3
130
2522
09/07/2020
1
50
950
10
562
10723,8
10/07/2020
5
378
7209,22
9
323
6233,9
13/07/2020
1
100
1920
2
265
5035
14/07/2020
0
0
0
8
600
11580
15/07/2020
8
526
10176,79
2
100
1940
16/07/2020
3
190
3660,5
6
305
5936
17/07/2020
10
368
7160,69
6
320
6264,51
20/07/2020
15
838
16408,21
3
115
2263
21/07/2020
3
172
3375,84
6
400
7890
22/07/2020
0
0
0
8
208
4097,95
23/07/2020
1
18
351,9
7
267
5289,19
24/07/2020
8
382
7505,61
4
75
1480,5
27/07/2020
0
0
0
6
370
7297,99
28/07/2020
1
100
1970
4
111
2199,75
29/07/2020
7
295
5796,01
5
150
2965,01
30/07/2020
10
549
10719,23
1
50
990
31/07/2020
16
863
16538,27
1
50
970
03/08/2020
13
414
7790,9
2
80
1508
04/08/2020
5
150
2825
9
522
9947,81
05/08/2020
0
0
0
7
277
5369,56
06/08/2020
6
236
4590,11
2
40
780
07/08/2020
0
0
0
11
299
5871,61
10/08/2020
5
301
5898,55
0
0
0
11/08/2020
4
101
1968,2
6
311
6094,6
12/08/2020
3
185
3616,49
6
162
3171,51
13/08/2020
1
30
588
7
209
4108,25
14/08/2020
5
203
3984,71
2
55
1089
17/08/2020
4
245
4777,5
4
102
1999,2
18/08/2020
1
55
1072,5
3
79
1549,6
19/08/2020
2
90
1768,5
6
299
5897,8
20/08/2020
3
66
1301,75
5
157
3101,05
21/08/2020
1
25
505
10
261
5286,84
24/08/2020
10
369
7739,7
17
763
16246,86
25/08/2020
11
1283
27587,07
7
246
5423,39
26/08/2020
5
295
6352,5
8
460
9979,7
27/08/2020
14
451
9645,4
6
310
6665
28/08/2020
6
234
4996,6
6
246
5304,01
31/08/2020
2
93
1976,6
4
261
5559,3
01/09/2020
14
516
10885,38
1
55
1182,5
02/09/2020
4
215
4515
4
254
5384,8
03/09/2020
1
100
2100
6
255
5369,51
04/09/2020
12
506
10372,9
1
10
205
07/09/2020
10
327
6500,89
12
450
9007,52
08/09/2020
11
410
8231,28
3
265
5323
09/09/2020
4
142
2854,2
7
350
7085,02
10/09/2020
5
270
5428
3
165
3382,5
11/09/2020
2
150
2990
8
225
4497,5
14/09/2020
0
0
0
12
660
13314,97
15/09/2020
14
831
16746,73
7
340
6907
16/09/2020
5
115
2301,25
1
100
2010
17/09/2020
0
0
0
7
311
6312,21
18/09/2020
7
469
9397,92
2
23
461,2
21/09/2020
15
962
18601,81
6
527
10304,33
22/09/2020
2
132
2481,6
7
497
9800,19
23/09/2020
1
50
1010
3
120
2435
24/09/2020
10
370
7432,01
0
0
0
25/09/2020
0
0
0
2
150
2992,5
28/09/2020
2
115
2285,25
12
711
14358,72
29/09/2020
0
0
0
3
211
4272,2
30/09/2020
4
110
2227,01
6
289
5889,7
01/10/2020
8
430
8620
0
0
0
02/10/2020
14
608
11896,37
0
0
0
05/10/2020
2
250
4762,5
11
379
7298,86
06/10/2020
5
272
5254,31
1
65
1261
07/10/2020
7
299
5793,39
1
150
2910
08/10/2020
5
300
5805
2
113
2192,3
09/10/2020
2
139
2677,7
24
1140
22637,66
12/10/2020
9
578
11630,57
1
100
2020
13/10/2020
7
346
6756,41
3
129
2523,36
14/10/2020
8
537
10478,96
13
386
7684,3
15/10/2020
7
296
5884,51
6
239
4780
16/10/2020
14
533
10707,7
10
451
9228,68
19/10/2020
7
431
8618,1
10
443
8902
20/10/2020
3
265
5652
15
1429
30772,51
21/10/2020
6
397
8409,21
7
319
6856,81
22/10/2020
0
0
0
8
290
6200,81
23/10/2020
8
355
7633
10
654
14156,68
26/10/2020
8
428
9108,01
9
471
10060,42
27/10/2020
16
932
19416,08
5
616
12949,49
28/10/2020
18
663
13426,48
3
251
5120,7
29/10/2020
5
151
2979,4
5
150
2985
30/10/2020
0
0
0
9
170
3392,5
02/11/2020
7
229
4645,1
7
74
1514,6
03/11/2020
0
130
2641
0
351
7255,42
04/11/2020
0
0
0
3
138
2832,8
05/11/2020
5
229
4631,89
2
17
347,8
06/11/2020
11
420
8345,99
7
322
6422,61
09/11/2020
14
529
10368,19
16
989
19734,74
10/11/2020
2
350
7070
13
400
8125
11/11/2020
7
221
4573,4
4
290
6051
12/11/2020
10
345
7129,49
2
144
2983,2
13/11/2020
3
80
1656
8
141
2942,9
16/11/2020
2
30
621
4
320
6718,02
17/11/2020
6
245
5246,99
7
200
4300
18/11/2020
5
200
4255
1
5
107
19/11/2020
20
962
18570,93
8
621
12013,99
20/11/2020
2
65
1264,25
4
275
5425,09
23/11/2020
11
575
11278,74
3
165
3258,75
24/11/2020
14
652
12596,38
4
200
3877,5
25/11/2020
5
336
6386,79
0
0
0
26/11/2020
1
100
1880
14
1072
20697,21
27/11/2020
1
81
1575,45
11
874
17133,28
30/11/2020
2
270
5448,01
9
564
11392,69
01/12/2020
6
348
6994,8
8
300
6090
02/12/2020
0
0
0
8
390
7939
03/12/2020
12
492
9956,7
46
465
9510,18
04/12/2020
5
63
1306,5
7
347
7265,8
07/12/2020
1
20
436
21
1022
23196,54
08/12/2020
6
554
13699,98
22
852
21354,1
09/12/2020
29
1958
48380,61
24
1616
40409,53
10/12/2020
28
1486
35565,03
12
891
21612,99
11/12/2020
13
620
14334,03
8
332
7691,11
14/12/2020
0
265
6559,6
0
962
23585,93
15/12/2020
6
428
11206,5
24
987
25853,58
16/12/2020
21
1415
37171,06
28
1091
29098,82
17/12/2020
4
200
5400
5
110
2981
18/12/2020
26
570
15158,98
3
22
581,6
21/12/2020
0
1298
33348,48
0
246
6263,41
22/12/2020
6
264
6811,2
13
566
14701
23/12/2020
11
315
8112,01
7
323
8356,69
24/12/2020
10
300
7764,99
10
270
7020
25/12/2020
0
0
0
0
0
0
28/12/2020
0
0
0
38
1122
30251,81
29/12/2020
9
524
14367,61
21
625
17496
30/12/2020
8
335
9837,01
13
605
17945,03
31/12/2020
12
362
10765,08
25
617
18598,48
All news about KALRAY S.A.
Sales 2020
1,46 M
1,79 M
1,79 M
Net income 2020
-12,8 M
-15,8 M
-15,8 M
Net cash 2020
6,77 M
8,31 M
8,31 M
P/E ratio 2020
-12,6x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
175 M
214 M
215 M
EV / Sales 2020
115x
EV / Sales 2021
10,8x
Nbr of Employees
91
Free-Float
100%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KALRAY S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
25,10 €
Last Close Price
32,50 €
Spread / Highest target
-21,5%
Spread / Average Target
-22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.