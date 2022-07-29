Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Kaltura, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KLTR   US4834671061

KALTURA, INC.

(KLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
2.510 USD   +6.36%
04:12pKALTURA : CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PANOPTO - Form 8-K
PU
04:03pKALTURA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Higher in Late Friday Recovery
MT
KALTURA : CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PANOPTO - Form 8-K

07/29/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
KALTURA CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PANOPTO
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 -- Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) is aware of the public announcement made by Panopto, Inc., a private company owned by K1 Investment Management, LLC, regarding a non-binding, unsolicited proposed business combination transaction in which Panopto would acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock at a purchase price of $3.00 per share in cash. Kaltura's Board of Directors will evaluate the proposal in due course. Kaltura continues to execute on its strategy to power video experiences for learning, collaboration, entertainment, and events for organizations around the world.
About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

Investor Contacts:
Kaltura
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Kaltura.com

Sapphire Investor Relations
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
+1 617 542 6180
IR@Kaltura.com

Media Contacts:
Kaltura
Lisa Bennett
pr.team@kaltura.com

Headline Media
Raanan Loew
raanan@headline.media
+1 347 897 9276

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding the public announcement made by Panopto, Inc. regarding a proposed business combination transaction.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "predict," "potential," "positioned," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to manage and sustain our rapid growth; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the evolution of the markets for our offerings; the quarterly fluctuation in our results of operations; our ability to retain our customers; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications; our reliance on third parties; our ability to retain our key personnel; risks related to our international operations; and the other risks under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.kaltura.com.

Disclaimer

Kaltura Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
