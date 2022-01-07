Log in
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation January 2022

01/07/2022
Corporate Overview

January 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future, "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements

include, among others, statements we make regarding our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval or the timing of regulatory filings, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidates, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: those related to our future financial performance, our ability to

raise additional funding when needed, our ability to develop and maintain partnerships, our ability to identify and develop new products in a timely manner, the outcome, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, market size and acceptance of our products, our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property, our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to scale our business and

make key hires and such other factors as discussed under the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, definitive proxy statement and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as our other filings and the documents

incorporated by reference therein, with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation is based only on information currently available to us and

speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Certain information contained in this presentation may be derived

from information provided by industry sources. We believe such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of, and have not independently verified, such information.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other

jurisdiction.

Company Highlights

  • Discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, with an initial focus on orphan disease hereditary angioedema (HAE) and large market opportunity diabetic macular edema (DME)
  • Only Company developing a franchise of distinct oral treatments for HAE:
    • KVD900 as on-demand therapy, Phase 3 clinical trial expected to dose patients Q1 2022
    • KVD824 for prophylaxis, Phase 2 KOMPLETE worldwide trial underway
    • Factor XIIa program as next generation of oral therapy, IND targeted for 2023
  • All programs internally developed, with full rights and IP protection to at least late-2030s
  • Cash position: $209.8 million as of October 31, 2021; funded to at least early 2024

Product Portfolio

Preclinical Phase 1

Phase 2 Phase 3

Status

Mid/Late-Stage Programs

KVD900 for On-Demand

• Ph 3 expected to dose Q1 2022

Hereditary Angioedema

KVD824 for Hereditary

• Ph 2 KOMPLETE trial enrolling

Angioedema Prophylaxis

KVD001 (IVT)

• Ph 2 study completed

Diabetic Macular Edema

Early-Stage Programs

Factor XIIa

• IND targeted for 2023

Indication: Hereditary Angioedema

Additional Indications

• DME and other large market

Mechanisms: PKa and FXIIa

opportunities being evaluated

and prioritized

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -82,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 325 M 325 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 38,7x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,27 $
Average target price 51,71 $
Spread / Average Target 290%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
T. Andrew Crockett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin L. Palleiko Chief Financial & Business Officer
Martin W. Edwards Chairman
Edward P. Feener Chief Scientific Officer
Paul K. Audhya Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.30%325
CSL LIMITED-3.69%96 072
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.53%46 007
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.75%42 318
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-1.09%34 858