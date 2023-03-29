Advanced search
    KALV   US4834971032

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(KALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:10:49 2023-03-29 pm EDT
7.340 USD   +7.78%
PU
AQ
CI
KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation March 2023

03/29/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future, "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval or the timing of regulatory filings, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidates, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: those related to our future financial performance, our ability to raise additional funding when needed, our ability to develop and maintain partnerships, our ability to identify and develop new products in a timely manner, the outcome, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, market size and acceptance of our products, our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property, our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to scale our business and make key hires and such other factors as discussed under the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, definitive proxy statement and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as our other filings and the documents incorporated by reference therein, with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Certain information contained in this presentation may be derived from information provided by industry sources. We believe such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of, and have not independently verified, such information.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Company Highlights

  • Discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors

  • Lead program sebetralstat for on-demand treatment of orphan disease hereditary angioedema (HAE)

  • Sebetralstat phase 3 KONFIDENT trial data anticipated H2 2023, NDA H1 2024

  • Sebetralstat would be first oral on-demand HAE therapy and has market transformation potential

  • Preclinical oral Factor XIIa program advancing towards IND Initial development in HAE, additional potential indications include thrombosis, inflammation

  • All programs internally developed, with full rights and IP protection to at least late-2030s

  • Funded into 2025 with $171.7 million at January 31, 2023

Program Portfolio

Product

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Status

Sebetralstat

On-Demand HAE

KONFIDENT

Trial enrolling, data H2 '23

KONFIDENT-S (Open-Label Extension)

Trial enrolling

Orally Disintegrating Tablets

Advancing to sNDA as lifecycle extension

Oral Factor XIIaHAE Prophylaxis

IND targeted for 2023

Oral Factor XIIaThrombosis, inflammation

Future opportunities under evaluation

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Disclaimer

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 17:43:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -92,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 70,2%
Technical analysis trends KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,81 $
Average target price 19,33 $
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
T. Andrew Crockett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin L. Palleiko President
Brian Jude Gerard Pereira Independent Chairman
Edward P. Feener Chief Scientific Officer
Paul K. Audhya Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.74%233
CSL LIMITED-0.96%92 167
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.34%43 730
BIOGEN INC.-2.41%39 047
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-19.30%26 019
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-0.36%19 558
