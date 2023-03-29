KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation March 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future, "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval or the timing of regulatory filings, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidates, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: those related to our future financial performance, our ability to raise additional funding when needed, our ability to develop and maintain partnerships, our ability to identify and develop new products in a timely manner, the outcome, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, market size and acceptance of our products, our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property, our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to scale our business and make key hires and such other factors as discussed under the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, definitive proxy statement and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as our other filings and the documents incorporated by reference therein, with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Certain information contained in this presentation may be derived from information provided by industry sources. We believe such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of, and have not independently verified, such information.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Company Highlights

• Discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors

• Lead program sebetralstat for on-demand treatment of orphan disease hereditary angioedema (HAE)

• Sebetralstat phase 3 KONFIDENT trial data anticipated H2 2023, NDA H1 2024

• Sebetralstat would be first oral on-demand HAE therapy and has market transformation potential

• Preclinical oral Factor XIIa program advancing towards IND ‒ Initial development in HAE, additional potential indications include thrombosis, inflammation

• All programs internally developed, with full rights and IP protection to at least late-2030s

• Funded into 2025 with $171.7 million at January 31, 2023

Program Portfolio

Product Indication Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Status Sebetralstat On-Demand HAE KONFIDENT Trial enrolling, data H2 '23 KONFIDENT-S (Open-Label Extension) Trial enrolling Orally Disintegrating Tablets Advancing to sNDA as lifecycle extension Oral Factor XIIaHAE Prophylaxis IND targeted for 2023 Oral Factor XIIaThrombosis, inflammation Future opportunities under evaluation

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)