KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation September 2020
0
10/08/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
Corporate Presentation
September 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future, "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval or the timing of regulatory filings, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidates, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: those related to our future financial performance, our ability to raise additional funding when needed, our ability to develop and maintain partnerships, our ability to identify and develop new products in a timely manner, the outcome, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, market size and acceptance of our products, our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property, our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to scale our business and make key hires and such other factors as discussed under the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, definitive proxy statement and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as our other filings and the documents incorporated by reference therein, with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Certain information contained in this presentation may be derived from information provided by industry sources. We believe such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of, and have not independently verified, such information.
This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
2
Company Highlights
Discovery and development of small molecule protease inhibitors, with leading expertise on plasma kallikrein role in disease mechanisms
Creating a portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors to treat orphan disease hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME)
Developing a franchise of oral treatments for HAE
KVD900 as on-demand therapy, Phase 2 met enrollment target with data expected in Q4 2020
KVD824 for prophylaxis, Phase 2 initiation late 2020
KVD001 Phase 2 in patients with DME complete; next steps being evaluated
Internal discovery and development capabilities enable high productivity and strong IP positions
Funded into 2022, with $64.3 million as of July 31, 2020
3
Product Portfolio
Preclinical Phase 1
Phase 2 Phase 3
Status
Mid Stage Programs
KVD900 for On-Demand
• Phase 2 data expected Q4 2020
Hereditary Angioedema
KVD824 for Hereditary
• Phase 2 anticipated late 2020
Angioedema Prophylaxis
KVD001 (IVT)
• Phase 2 study completed
Diabetic Macular Edema
Early Stage Programs
Oral DME Molecules
• Regulatory studies ongoing
Target: Plasma Kallikrein
Other Proteases
• Lead optimization ongoing
Target: Undisclosed
4
Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
Genetic condition causing painful and dramatic swelling in various parts of the body
Orphan disease: incidence 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,0001
Primarily caused by defect in C1 inhibitor activity which leads to uncontrolled plasma kallikrein activity and excessive bradykinin release
All current approved therapies injected/infused - high unmet need for oral administration
Total HAE market approximately $2 billion annual revenues
We are developing a franchise of HAE therapeutics, to address both on-demand and prophylactic segments
1www.haei.org
Building an Oral HAE Franchise
KalVista is the only company developing multiple oral therapies to treat this disease
KVD900 and KVD824 together can meet all the needs of HAE patients
KVD900 as on-demand therapy
Phase 2 data in Q4
KVD824 for prophylaxis
Phase 2 initiation late this year
PATIENTS
93%
are willing to switch to
oral KalVista compounds
for both prophylaxis
and on-demand
Source: Company research and analysis
US HAE Market Landscape
Patient Distribution
43%
Only ~62% of
Acute
HAE patients treat
Prophylactic
all attacks
Current Acute
Treatment
75%
Firazyr
Source: Company research and analysis
Patients Want A Safe, Efficacious, Oral Therapy
On-demandtherapy can meet the needs of the majority of patients
Key requirement is rapid absorption to high exposure levels
Even prophylactic patients need an on-demandback-up in case of breakthrough attacks
9
Patients Would Switch to KVD900
Most patients are willing to switch to KVD900 even though current injectables have high efficacy
Patients will not accept substantially lower efficacy for oral
Pricing is not a driver for patients
PATIENTS
87%
of patients on acute
therapies are willing to
switch to KVD900
10 Source: Company research and analysis
Positive Payer and Physician Reaction to KVD900
Physicians Likely to Prescribe KVD900
KVD900
89%
PAYERS
70%
of payers recognize the need for a highly efficacious oral acute therapy
Value proposition supports premium pricing
Generic icatibant launch does not reduce interest in oral acute therapy
11 Source: Company research and analysis
Opportunity to Capture Market Share and Growth
FIRAZYR®
Berinert ®
Patient Switches
RUCONEST®
KALBITOR®
Breakthrough/
Patient Switches
Treatment-naivepatients who will seek out an oral option
CINRYZE®
TAKHZYRO®
12
KVD900 Phase 1 Overview
Ascending dose (capsule) safety, PK & PD
Capsule vs. tablet n=8
Cross-over
68 subjects received active treatment
No severe adverse events (SAEs) reported
22/23 treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) on active were mild
One moderate (headache at 10 mg)
Only one GI AE, and unrelated to KVD900
Food-effect (tablet)
n=12
Cross-over
No clinically significant changes in vital signs, ECG, safety labs
No subjects withdrew
13
Rapid and Complete Inhibition of Plasma Kallikrein
Plasma kallikrein assay using whole plasma
Rapid onset of inhibition
98% inhibition at 20 minutes
Inhibition through 12 hours
Food has no meaningful impact on PD profile of KVD900 tablets
Phase 2 study and commercial use will be tablet formulation
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:54:05 UTC