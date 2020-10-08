KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation September 2020 0 10/08/2020 | 05:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statements This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future, "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval or the timing of regulatory filings, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidates, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: those related to our future financial performance, our ability to raise additional funding when needed, our ability to develop and maintain partnerships, our ability to identify and develop new products in a timely manner, the outcome, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, market size and acceptance of our products, our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property, our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to scale our business and make key hires and such other factors as discussed under the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, definitive proxy statement and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as our other filings and the documents incorporated by reference therein, with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Certain information contained in this presentation may be derived from information provided by industry sources. We believe such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of, and have not independently verified, such information. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. 2 Company Highlights Discovery and development of small molecule protease inhibitors, with leading expertise on plasma kallikrein role in disease mechanisms

Creating a portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors to treat orphan disease hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME)

Developing a franchise of oral treatments for HAE

KVD900 as on-demand therapy, Phase 2 met enrollment target with data expected in Q4 2020 KVD824 for prophylaxis, Phase 2 initiation late 2020

KVD001 Phase 2 in patients with DME complete; next steps being evaluated

Internal discovery and development capabilities enable high productivity and strong IP positions

Funded into 2022, with $64.3 million as of July 31, 2020 3 Product Portfolio Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Status Mid Stage Programs KVD900 for On-Demand • Phase 2 data expected Q4 2020 Hereditary Angioedema KVD824 for Hereditary • Phase 2 anticipated late 2020 Angioedema Prophylaxis KVD001 (IVT) • Phase 2 study completed Diabetic Macular Edema Early Stage Programs Oral DME Molecules • Regulatory studies ongoing Target: Plasma Kallikrein Other Proteases • Lead optimization ongoing Target: Undisclosed 4 Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Genetic condition causing painful and dramatic swelling in various parts of the body

Orphan disease: incidence 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,000 1

Primarily caused by defect in C1 inhibitor activity which leads to uncontrolled plasma kallikrein activity and excessive bradykinin release

All current approved therapies injected/infused - high unmet need for oral administration

Total HAE market approximately $2 billion annual revenues

We are developing a franchise of HAE therapeutics, to address both on-demand and prophylactic segments 1 www.haei.org Building an Oral HAE Franchise KalVista is the only company developing multiple oral therapies to treat this disease

KVD900 and KVD824 together can meet all the needs of HAE patients

KVD900 as on-demand therapy

on-demand therapy Phase 2 data in Q4

KVD824 for prophylaxis

Phase 2 initiation late this year

PATIENTS 93% are willing to switch to oral KalVista compounds for both prophylaxis and on-demand Source: Company research and analysis US HAE Market Landscape Patient Distribution 43% Only ~62% of Acute HAE patients treat Prophylactic all attacks Current Acute Treatment 75% Firazyr Source: Company research and analysis Patients Want A Safe, Efficacious, Oral Therapy On-demand therapy can meet the needs of the majority of patients

therapy can meet the needs of the majority of patients Key requirement is rapid absorption to high exposure levels

Even prophylactic patients need an on-demandback-up in case of breakthrough attacks 9 Patients Would Switch to KVD900 Most patients are willing to switch to KVD900 even though current injectables have high efficacy

Patients will not accept substantially lower efficacy for oral

Pricing is not a driver for patients PATIENTS 87% of patients on acute therapies are willing to switch to KVD900 10 Source: Company research and analysis Positive Payer and Physician Reaction to KVD900 Physicians Likely to Prescribe KVD900 KVD900 89% PAYERS 70% of payers recognize the need for a highly efficacious oral acute therapy Value proposition supports premium pricing

Generic icatibant launch does not reduce interest in oral acute therapy 11 Source: Company research and analysis Opportunity to Capture Market Share and Growth FIRAZYR® Berinert ® Patient Switches RUCONEST® KALBITOR® Breakthrough/ Patient Switches Treatment-naive patients who will seek out an oral option CINRYZE® TAKHZYRO® 12 KVD900 Phase 1 Overview Ascending dose (capsule) safety, PK & PD Capsule vs. tablet n=8 Cross-over 68 subjects received active treatment

No severe adverse events (SAEs) reported

22/23 treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) on active were mild

One moderate (headache at 10 mg) Only one GI AE, and unrelated to KVD900

Food-effect (tablet) n=12 Cross-over No clinically significant changes in vital signs, ECG, safety labs

No subjects withdrew 13 Rapid and Complete Inhibition of Plasma Kallikrein Plasma kallikrein assay using whole plasma

Rapid onset of inhibition

98% inhibition at 20 minutes Inhibition through 12 hours Food has no meaningful impact on PD profile of KVD900 tablets

Phase 2 study and commercial use will be tablet formulation 14 KVD900 Achieves 100x IC50 Multiple dose levels achieve sufficient plasma kallikrein inhibition

Based on clinically efficacious doses of C1-INH 1

Rapid exposure important for on-demand efficacy

on-demand efficacy 2x IC 50 reached around 10 minutes

reached around 10 minutes At least as quickly as C1-INH injection

100x IC 50 before 30 minutes 1IC50 of C1-INH in whole plasma is 1700 nM, compared to KVD900 which is 90 nM. Following administration of approved dose of 20 IU/kg 15 of Berinert, Cmax is »3,000 (0.32 mg/ml) reached within 48 minutes of dosing. Maximal concentration is ≈ 2x IC50. KVD900 Phase 2 Efficacy Study Ongoing Met enrollment target of HAE patients at sites in Europe and US

Part 1: All patients receive a single dose of KVD900 in clinic for PK/PD assessment

Part 2: All patients then randomized to treat the first attack with either KVD900 or placebo and then treat a second attack with the alternative treatment Part 1 In clinic (not during attack) Single dose of 600 mg Part 2 At home Primary endpoint: Time to use of Placebo 600 mg standard of care • Dosed within one hour of start of attack Secondary endpoints: Symptom severity scores • Symptom severity monitored for 24 hours 600 mg Placebo Data in Q4 2020 16 KVD824 as Oral Prophylactic Prophylactic treatment of HAE requires strong inhibition of plasma kallikrein maintained over the dosing period

Previous studies have shown that as the concentration of inhibitor drops, efficacy is rapidly lost Breakthrough attack frequency increases late in dosing cycles

Level of inhibition is determined by potency and concentration of drug

Appropriate assessment of potency is key to define the concentration that needs to be maintained

Maintaining suitable concentrations of drug is challenging

Antibody drugs have inherent long half-life, but given by injection Exposure profile of oral drugs is difficult to deliver along with other characteristics e.g. potency, tolerability Effective suppression of attacks requires high level of inhibition

17 KVD824 as Oral Prophylactic KVD824 offers the opportunity to tailor an exposure profile which delivers the required strong and sustained inhibition of plasma kallikrein

KVD824 is potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in vitro (<10nM) and in whole human plasma assays (<80nM) The first in human study showed very high exposures and essentially complete suppression of plasma kallikrein activity Tolerability was good following single and multiple dosing

The properties of KVD824 facilitate optimization of the exposure profile through investigation of formulation

89% of current prophylaxis patients surveyed expressed interest in switching to oral medication

The initial development plan is focused on twice daily dosing

Ensures trough concentrations are maintained well above target required to maximize efficacy Patient surveys indicate this schedule causes no reduction in attractiveness of oral therapy

18 Efficacy Is Key Driver of Willingness to Switch to Oral Dosing regimen is secondary to efficacy in importance 88% of patients would accept BID dosing Patients will not trade lower efficacy for oral dosing Consider Switching Will Not Switch 100% Patients 80% 60% of Percentage 40% 20% 0% 80% 70% 60% 45% Reduction in Attack rate 19 Source: Company research and analysis Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) KVD001 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Design Adult male or female subjects with confirmed DM (type I or II)

Presence of ciDME (F: > 305µm; M: > 320 µm)

Ongoing vision loss (20/40 or worse) despite prior anti-VEGF treatment

anti-VEGF treatment Conducted at 38 US Sites

Primary endpoint: change from baseline BCVA letter count at Week 16 n≈4 Ongoing vision Placebo loss and DME n≈4 despite prior R 3µg experience with anti-VEGFs n≈4 1 6µg Baseline Week 4 Week 8 Week 12 Week 16 Week 24 Week 24 monthly IVT injections Follow-up observations 1°endpoint evaluation 21 Study Did Not Meet the Primary BCVA Endpoint Full Analysis Set BCVA : change in letters vs . sham 6 3µg 6µg 4 p = 0.2227 2 p = 0.4653 0 4 8 12 16 Week 22 Vision Loss Protected In a Dose Responsive Manner Worsening at Week 16 % subjects 100% Any loss ≥ 10 letter loss 80% 60% p=0.6695 40% p=0.0421 20% p=0.2288 p=0.0516 0% Sham 3µg 6µg Dose 23 More Robust Response in Subjects with Baseline Vision of >55 Letters BCVA > 55 letters at baseline BCVA : change in letters vs . sham 6 3µg p = 0.0561 6µg p = 0.0887 4 2 0 4 8 12 16 Week 24 KVD001 Phase 2 and Status The study did not meet the primary or secondary efficacy endpoints of changes in BCVA, CST, or DRSS

The trial population had shown poor BCVA response to prior anti-VEGF

anti-VEGF KVD001 showed dose responsive protection from vision loss

Patients with less severe vision loss experienced more robust treatment benefit

This represents >70% of the total trial population

KVD001 was generally safe and well tolerated

The results support further study of KVD001 as a treatment for DME

Higher doses and combination with anti-VEGF already enabled

Potential for orally delivered molecules to deliver differentiated treatment option

NASDAQ: KALV

