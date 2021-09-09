Log in
    KALV   US4834971032

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(KALV)
  Report
KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation September 2021

09/09/2021
Corporate Presentation

September 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future, "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements

include, among others, statements we make regarding our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval or the timing of regulatory filings, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidates, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: those related to our future financial performance, our ability to

raise additional funding when needed, our ability to develop and maintain partnerships, our ability to identify and develop new products in a timely manner, the outcome, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, market size and acceptance of our products, our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property, our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to scale our business and

make key hires and such other factors as discussed under the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, definitive proxy statement and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as our other filings and the documents

incorporated by reference therein, with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation is based only on information currently available to us and

speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Certain information contained in this presentation may be derived

from information provided by industry sources. We believe such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of, and have not independently verified, such information.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other

jurisdiction.

Company Highlights

  • Discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, with an initial focus on orphan disease hereditary angioedema (HAE) and large market opportunity diabetic macular edema (DME)
  • Only Company developing a franchise of oral treatments for HAE:
    • KVD900 as on-demand therapy, Phase 2 trial met primary and secondary endpoints; FDA EOP2 meeting late Q3 2021
    • KVD824 for prophylaxis, Regulatory approvals in Canada, Australia, and the UK; Response submitted to FDA on IND requests for Phase 2
    • Factor XIIa program as next generation of oral therapy, IND enabling studies in 2021
  • KVD001 Phase 2 in patients with DME complete; next steps being evaluated
  • Internal discovery and development capabilities enable high productivity and strong IP positions
  • Cash position: $230.6 million as of July 31, 2021

Product Portfolio

Preclinical Phase 1

Phase 2 Phase 3

Status

Mid Stage Programs

KVD900 for On-Demand

• EOP2 meeting late Q3 2021

Hereditary Angioedema

KVD824 for Hereditary

• Ph 2 KOMPLETE trial enrolling

Angioedema Prophylaxis

KVD001 (IVT)

• Phase 2 study completed

Diabetic Macular Edema

Early Stage Programs

Factor XIIa

• IND enabling studies in 2021

Indication: Hereditary Angioedema

Oral DME Molecules

• Regulatory studies ongoing

Target: Plasma Kallikrein

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 11:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
