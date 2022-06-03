Log in
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

06/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
8.690 USD   -0.57%
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/03/2022 | 07:01am EDT
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today announced that the compensation committee of KalVista’s board of directors granted one newly-hired employee inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 20,000 shares of KalVista common stock on June 1, 2022 as inducement material to such employee entering into employment with KalVista. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $8.74 per share, which was equal to the closing price of KalVista common stock on the grant date. One-fourth of the options vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the next three years, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of KalVista’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and has initiated the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE, with the Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial underway. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.


All news about KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:01aKalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/01KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present at 13th Annual Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
05/27KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Changes to Board of Directors
BU
05/27KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
05/17KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Non-Proprietary Name Selection for KVD900
BU
04/13TRANSCRIPT : KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents at Needham 21st Annual Healthcare Con..
CI
04/11KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present at 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conferenc..
BU
04/04KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
03/23KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Additional KVD900 Data in Clinical & ..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -80,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 97,2%
Technical analysis trends KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,69 $
Average target price 46,71 $
Spread / Average Target 438%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
T. Andrew Crockett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin L. Palleiko Chief Financial & Business Officer
Martin W. Edwards Chairman
Edward P. Feener Chief Scientific Officer
Paul K. Audhya Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-34.32%213
CSL LIMITED-5.92%93 818
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.64%48 236
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-38.57%30 649
BIOGEN INC.-17.26%29 072
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-32.10%20 324