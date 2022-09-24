Kalyani Commercials : Appointment

KALYANI COMMERCIALS LIMITED
Registered office: BG-223, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, GT Karnal Road, New Delhi-110042
CIN: L65923DL1985PLC021453
E-mail: kalyanicommercialslimited@gmail.com
Website- www.kalyanicommercialsltd.com
Ph. 011- 43063223, 011-47060223
|
Ref: 2409/KCL/NSE/2022-23
|
Date: September 24, 2022
To,
The Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.
NSE Symbol: KALYANI
Sub: Intimation regarding appointment of Statutory Auditor pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Ref.: Kalyani Commercials Limited ("the Company")
Dear Sir(s),
With reference to the above captioned subject and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform that M/s. M Mahipal & Co., Chartered Accountant has been appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company w.e.f., Friday, 23rd day of September, 2022 pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Shareholders has accepted and approved the appointment of M/s. M Mahipal & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 015097C) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of five years till the conclusion of the Forty Two Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Additional disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 regarding appointment of Statutory Auditor is attached as Annexure-A.
You are requested to take note of the same and make necessary changes in your records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Kalyani Commercials Limited
Digitally signed
Sourabhby Sourabh
Agarwal
Agarwal Date: 2022.09.24 11:16:13 +05'30'
Sourabh Agarwal
(Whole Time Director & CFO)
DIN: 02168346
Address BG-223, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar,
GT Karnal Road, New Delhi-110042
Annexure-A
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 regarding appointment of Statutory Auditor.
|
S. No.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
1)
|
Name of the Auditor
|
M/s. M Mahipal & Co. Chartered
|
|
|
Accountants (FRN: 015097C)
|
2)
|
Reason for Change
|
Appointment as the Statutory Auditor of the
|
|
|
Company.
|
3)
|
Date of Appointment and terms of
|
23rd September, 2022
|
|
appointment
|
Appointed as Statutory auditor as per the
|
|
|
terms and conditions as mentioned in
|
|
|
Appointment Letter.
|
4)
|
Brief Profile
|
The firm is providing chartered accountancy
|
|
|
services since last thirteen years. It has
|
|
|
efficiently and successfully retained valuable
|
|
|
clients and maintained the motivated
|
|
|
workforce; Firm has maintained its high
|
|
|
integrity, dedication, quality of service and
|
|
|
professionalism.
|
|
|
All their partners are well versed with
|
|
|
professional services like Statutory Audit,
|
|
|
Internal Audit, Concurrent Audit, Tax
|
|
|
Planning, Statutory Compliance with respect
|
|
|
to various laws such as Income Tax,
|
|
|
TDS/TCS, VAT, WCT, Service Tax, Central
|
|
|
Excise, Customs, Goods & Service Tax
|
|
|
(GST), ROC etc. and providing consultancy
|
|
|
and Representation Service before Authority
|
|
|
and Tribunals related to Direct and Indirect
|
|
|
Tax Matters, GST Implementation, Company
|
|
|
Law Matters, Management Consultancy and
|
|
|
other advisory services for related areas such
|
|
|
as accounting, auditing, taxation, financing
|
|
|
etc.