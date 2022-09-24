Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Kalyani Commercials Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KALYANI   INE610E01010

KALYANI COMMERCIALS LIMITED

(KALYANI)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:14 2022-03-02 am EST
119.30 INR   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kalyani Commercials : Appointment

09/24/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KALYANI COMMERCIALS LIMITED

Registered office: BG-223, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, GT Karnal Road, New Delhi-110042

CIN: L65923DL1985PLC021453

E-mail: kalyanicommercialslimited@gmail.com

Website- www.kalyanicommercialsltd.com

Ph. 011- 43063223, 011-47060223

Ref: 2409/KCL/NSE/2022-23

Date: September 24, 2022

To,

The Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

NSE Symbol: KALYANI

Sub: Intimation regarding appointment of Statutory Auditor pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Ref.: Kalyani Commercials Limited ("the Company")

Dear Sir(s),

With reference to the above captioned subject and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform that M/s. M Mahipal & Co., Chartered Accountant has been appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company w.e.f., Friday, 23rd day of September, 2022 pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Shareholders has accepted and approved the appointment of M/s. M Mahipal & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 015097C) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of five years till the conclusion of the Forty Two Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Additional disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 regarding appointment of Statutory Auditor is attached as Annexure-A.

You are requested to take note of the same and make necessary changes in your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Kalyani Commercials Limited

Digitally signed

Sourabhby Sourabh

Agarwal

Agarwal Date: 2022.09.24 11:16:13 +05'30'

Sourabh Agarwal

(Whole Time Director & CFO)

DIN: 02168346

Address BG-223, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar,

GT Karnal Road, New Delhi-110042

KALYANI COMMERCIALS LIMITED

Registered office: BG-223, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, GT Karnal Road, New Delhi-110042

CIN: L65923DL1985PLC021453

E-mail: kalyanicommercialslimited@gmail.com

Website- www.kalyanicommercialsltd.com

Ph. 011- 43063223, 011-47060223

Annexure-A

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 regarding appointment of Statutory Auditor.

S. No.

Particulars

Details

1)

Name of the Auditor

M/s. M Mahipal & Co. Chartered

Accountants (FRN: 015097C)

2)

Reason for Change

Appointment as the Statutory Auditor of the

Company.

3)

Date of Appointment and terms of

23rd September, 2022

appointment

Appointed as Statutory auditor as per the

terms and conditions as mentioned in

Appointment Letter.

4)

Brief Profile

The firm is providing chartered accountancy

services since last thirteen years. It has

efficiently and successfully retained valuable

clients and maintained the motivated

workforce; Firm has maintained its high

integrity, dedication, quality of service and

professionalism.

All their partners are well versed with

professional services like Statutory Audit,

Internal Audit, Concurrent Audit, Tax

Planning, Statutory Compliance with respect

to various laws such as Income Tax,

TDS/TCS, VAT, WCT, Service Tax, Central

Excise, Customs, Goods & Service Tax

(GST), ROC etc. and providing consultancy

and Representation Service before Authority

and Tribunals related to Direct and Indirect

Tax Matters, GST Implementation, Company

Law Matters, Management Consultancy and

other advisory services for related areas such

as accounting, auditing, taxation, financing

etc.

Disclaimer

Kalyani Commercials Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 08:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KALYANI COMMERCIALS LIMITED

- No features available -

More news
Chart KALYANI COMMERCIALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kalyani Commercials Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart