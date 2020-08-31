Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Kalytera Therapeutics Inc    KLY   CA48349P1036

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC

(KLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kalytera Announces Change of Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") announced today that Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer/Ernst & Young Global (“E&Y”) have, at the request of the Company, resigned as auditors of the Company, effective August 20, 2020. The Company further announced that the Board of Directors has appointed BDO/BDO Israel (“BDO”) as auditors of the Company effective August 20, 2020. 

Commenting on the change, the Company’s President & CEO, Robert Farrell stated: “The decision to change auditors was based solely on the Company’s need to complete its outstanding audit as soon as practicable. Scheduling issues with E&Y would have caused delays in the resumption and completion of the audit on their end, and, as a result, E&Y could not commit to complete the audit prior to October 31. BDO has committed to complete the audit by the end of September, so, for this reason the decision was made to engage BDO. Management and the Board of Directors of the Company thank E&Y for their service and look forward to completing the audit with BDO.”

The resignation of E&Y and the appointment of BDO were considered and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by both the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. There were no reservations or modified opinions in E&Y’s reports in connection with the financial statements relating to the relevant period during which E&Y was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102) between the Company and E&Y or with respect of the change. The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have reviewed the Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the letter from E&Y and the letter from BDO, all of which are posted on the Company’s SEDAR profile accessible at www.sedar.com.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kalytera") is committed to developing new treatments for a variety of diseases and disorders, by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. Kalytera focuses on areas of unmet medical need, and leverages its expertise to find solutions that will improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation the timing of the completion of any audit or related tasks and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavorable results. Kalytera undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Kalytera believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Kalytera's control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Kalytera disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC
01:27pKalytera Announces Change of Auditor
GL
08/10KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of Private Placement of Common Shares ..
AQ
08/07KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of Private Placement of Common Shares ..
AQ
07/27KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Escrowed Closing of Private Placement of Commo..
AQ
07/24KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Escrowed Closing of Private Placement of Commo..
AQ
07/16Kalytera Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Salzman Group for Develop..
GL
07/15Kalytera Announces Private Placement of Common Shares and Common Share Purcha..
GL
07/01KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Updates Regarding Annual Filings, the Acquisiti..
AQ
06/30KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Updates Regarding Annual Filings, the Acquisiti..
AQ
06/23KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trading Halt - KLY
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 - - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,8 M 10,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Kalytera Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15 CAD
Last Close Price 0,03 CAD
Spread / Highest target 500%
Spread / Average Target 500%
Spread / Lowest Target 500%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Edward Farrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Peter Erickson Chairman
Victoria Diana Rudman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ronen Raviv Finance Director
Moshe Yeshurun Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC0.00%11
LONZA GROUP56.51%45 443
CELLTRION, INC.64.09%34 454
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.34%30 837
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.48%26 736
MODERNA, INC.245.04%26 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group