For the Month of December 2023

Kamada Ltd.

2 Holzman Street

Science Park, P.O. Box 4081

Rehovot 7670402

Israel

Other Information

On December 28, 2023, Kamada Ltd. (the "Company") held an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the Company's offices at 2 Holzman Street, Weizmann Science Park, Rehovot, Israel (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders voted on and approved, by the applicable required majority, each of the proposals that were described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement for the Meeting that was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2023. Accordingly, at the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved the following proposals:

1. The re-election of the following directors to serve as members of the Company's Board of Directors until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders and until their successors are duly elected by the shareholders of the Company:

Lilach Asher Topilsky

Uri Botzer

Ishay Davidi

Karnit Goldwasser

Lilach Payorski

Leon Recanati

David Tsur

2. The increase in the base salary of Mr. Amir London, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

3. The ratification and approval of the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst& Young Global, as the Company's independent registered public accountants for the year ending December 31, 2023 and for such additional period until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 28, 2023 KAMADA LTD. By: /s/ Nir Livneh Nir Livneh Vice President General Counsel and

Corporate Secretary

