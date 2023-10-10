Kamada Provides Corporate Update on its Israel Operations

Rehovot, Israel, and Hoboken, NJ - October 10, 2023 -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a commercial stage global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, today announced that while circumstances in Israel are evolving, the Company continues to conduct its business operations in Israel with no effect on business continuity, and its global supply of products is not expected to be interrupted. Kamada will provide further updates if and when material events so warrant.

"We, at Kamada, are profoundly horrified by the devastating terrorist attacks in Israel during recent days. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by these terrifying events," said Amir London, Kamada's Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on the well-being of our Israeli employees, providing them with support required. While events in Israel are evolving, our global activity and the supply of our products are expected to continue as planned. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates if and when needed. We thank all our partners, investors and customers who have reached out during recent days to express their heartfelt support."

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. (the "Company") is a commercial stage global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, focused on diseases of limited treatment alternatives. The Company is also advancing an innovative development pipeline targeting areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is focused on driving profitable growth from its significant commercial catalysts as well as its manufacturing and development expertise in the plasma-derived and biopharmaceutical fields. The Company's commercial products portfolio includes six FDA approved plasma-derived biopharmaceutical products: CYTOGAM®, KEDRAB®, WINRHO SDF®, VARIZIG®, HEPAGAM B® and GLASSIA®, as well as KAMRAB®, KAMRHO (D)® and two types of equine-based anti-snake venom (ASV) products. The Company distributes its commercial products portfolio directly, and through strategic partners or third-party distributors in more than 30 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Israel, Russia, Argentina, Brazil, India, Australia and other countries in Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the Israeli market to distribute, for use in Israel, more than 25 pharmaceutical products that are supplied by international manufacturers. During recent years the Company added eleven biosimilar products to its Israeli distribution portfolio, which, subject to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Israeli Ministry of Health approvals, are expected to be launched in Israel through 2028. The Company owns an FDA licensed plasma collection center in Beaumont, Texas, which currently specializes in the collection of hyper-immune plasma used in the manufacture of KAMRHO (D). In addition to the Company's commercial operation, it invests in research and development of new product candidates. The Company's leading investigational product is an inhaled AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency, for which it is continuing to progress the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial. FIMI Opportunity Funds, the leading private equity firm in Israel, is the Company's lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 38% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding: 1) the Company continues to conduct its business operations in Israel with no effect on business continuity, and (2) expectation that Kamada's global supply of products is not expected to be interrupted. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, the evolving nature of the conflicts in the middle east and the impact of such conflicts in Israel, the Middle East and the rest of the world, the impact of conflicts on market conditions and the general economic, industry and political conditions in Israel, the U.S. and globally, financial conditions of the Company's customers, suppliers and services providers, Kamada's ability to manage operating expenses, additional competition in the markets that Kamada competes, regulatory delays, and other risks detailed in Kamada's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including those discussed in its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in any subsequent reports on Form 6-K, each of which is on file or furnished with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

