  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kaman Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KAMN   US4835481031

KAMAN CORPORATION

(KAMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
42.66 USD   +1.60%
03/14KAMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08S&P Revises Kaman Corp. Outlook To Stable From Negative On Aviation Recovery; Ratings Affirmed
MT
03/07Kaman Unit Gets Follow-On Award From Lockheed Martin Unit for HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter Cockpit
MT
Kaman : 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/15/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders 15 April 2022

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Kaman Corporation is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. local time at the offices of Kaman Corporation, 1332 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, Connecticut 06002. You will find additional information here.

Disclaimer

Kaman Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 19:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KAMAN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 743 M - -
Net income 2022 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 1 189 M 1 189 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart KAMAN CORPORATION
Kaman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,66 $
Average target price 51,33 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian K. Walsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James G. Coogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rafael Z. Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Russell J. Bartlett Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-1.14%1 189
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.11%154 640
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION31.58%127 356
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.01%72 745
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.92%67 663
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.71%49 696