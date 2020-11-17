Log in
Kaman : Board of Directors Declares Dividend

11/17/2020 | 05:48pm EST

(NYSE:KAMN) The Kaman Corporation board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 817 M - -
Net income 2020 -25,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -57,6x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 1 454 M 1 454 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 935
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart KAMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,00 $
Last Close Price 52,54 $
Spread / Highest target 4,68%
Spread / Average Target 2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Walsh President, CEO & Director
Neal J. Keating Chairman
Robert Daniel Starr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ely Reeves Callaway Independent Director
Karen M. Garrison Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-20.30%1 454
ATLAS COPCO AB16.68%58 936
FANUC CORPORATION20.63%44 309
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION25.83%34 504
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.12.25%29 808
SANDVIK AB4.02%27 592
