KAMAN CORPORATION

(KAMN)
Kaman : Board of Directors Declares Dividend

02/23/2021 | 05:16pm EST
(NYSE:KAMN) The Kaman Corporation board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 16, 2021.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 817 M - -
Net income 2020 -25,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -61,8x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 1 561 M 1 561 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 935
Free-Float 89,9%
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 59,00 $
Last Close Price 56,40 $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian K. Walsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Daniel Starr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal J. Keating Executive Chairman
Russell J. Bartlett Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-2.24%1 561
ATLAS COPCO AB18.97%70 215
FANUC CORPORATION8.77%50 368
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.69%36 441
SANDVIK AB12.22%34 270
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED16.00%29 262
