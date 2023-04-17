Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kaman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMN   US4835481031

KAMAN CORPORATION

(KAMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-17 pm EDT
22.51 USD   +1.63%
04:33pKaman Corporation Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings
BU
03/20KAMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15Kaman Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaman Corporation Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings

04/17/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2023 results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A supplemental presentation relating to the first quarter 2023 results will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the earnings call at http://www.kaman.com/investors/quarterly-earnings-calls.

Participants must register for the teleconference. Once registration is complete, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A live webcast will be available during the call and a replay will available two hours after the call. Registration and webcast can be accessed at http://www.kaman.com/investors/quarterly-earnings-calls.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components for helicopters, fixed-wing and UAV aircraft; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter and development of the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KAMAN CORPORATION
04:33pKaman Corporation Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings
BU
03/20KAMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15Kaman Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Kaman and PHI Aviation Announce Commercial Agreement
BU
02/24Transcript : Kaman Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/23Kaman : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23KAMAN CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
02/23Tranche Update on Kaman Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 20, 2022.
CI
02/23Kaman Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Earnings Flash (KAMN) KAMAN CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $197.1M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 740 M - -
Net income 2023 10,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 62,7x
Yield 2023 3,79%
Capitalization 621 M 621 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 063
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart KAMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,15 $
Average target price 31,50 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian K. Walsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James G. Coogan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Roy Dilig Vice President-Information Technology
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Ely Reeves Callaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-0.67%621
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.75%148 260
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.31%124 203
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.39%71 853
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.23%62 438
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.69%38 466
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer