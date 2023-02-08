Advanced search
    KAMN   US4835481031

KAMAN CORPORATION

(KAMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-08 pm EST
25.08 USD   -2.34%
04:32pKaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings
BU
01/18Kaman to Cut Jobs, Discontinue K-MAX Helicopter Production
MT
01/18Kaman Announces Next Transformational Steps to Optimize Cost Structure and Focus on Highest Growth Opportunities
BU
Kaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings

02/08/2023 | 04:32pm EST
Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Friday, Friday 24, 2023. A supplemental presentation relating to the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the earnings call at http://www.kaman.com/investors/quarterly-earnings-calls.

Participants must register for the teleconference. Once registration is complete, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A live webcast will be available during the call and a replay will available two hours after the call. Registration and webcast can be accessed at http://www.kaman.com/investors/quarterly-earnings-calls.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components for helicopters, fixed-wing and UAV aircraft; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter and development of the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 697 M - -
Net income 2022 15,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,5x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 720 M 720 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Ian K. Walsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James G. Coogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Roy Dilig Vice President-Information Technology
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Ely Reeves Callaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION15.16%720
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.25%142 876
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.57%119 563
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.71%69 203
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.51%63 543
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.98%40 447