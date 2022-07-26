Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kaman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMN   US4835481031

KAMAN CORPORATION

(KAMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
29.78 USD   -0.07%
05:36pKaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
07/05Kaman Appoints Carroll K. Lane President of Its Air Vehicles and Precision Products Divisions
BU
07/05Kaman Corporation Appoints Carroll K. Lane as Senior Vice President and President of Its Air Vehicles and Precision Products Divisions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

07/26/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2022 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Friday, August 5, 2022. A supplemental presentation relating to the second quarter 2022 results will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the earnings call at http://www.kaman.com/investors/quarterly-earnings-calls.

Participants must register for the teleconference. Once registration is complete, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A live webcast will be available during the call and a replay will available two hours after the call. Registration and webcast can be accessed at http://www.kaman.com/investors/quarterly-earnings-calls.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KAMAN CORPORATION
05:36pKaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
07/05Kaman Appoints Carroll K. Lane President of Its Air Vehicles and Precision Products Div..
BU
07/05Kaman Corporation Appoints Carroll K. Lane as Senior Vice President and President of It..
CI
06/29UK Government Minded to Clear Parker Hannifin Takeover of Meggitt -- Update
DJ
06/22Kaman Invests $10 Million in Near Earth Autonomy to Boost Autonomous Systems Deployment
MT
06/22Kaman Announces $10 Million Investment in Near Earth Autonomy to Accelerate the Deploym..
BU
06/22Near Earth Autonomy, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $22.568932 million in fu..
CI
06/17KAMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/15INSIDER SELL : Kaman
MT
06/14CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Kaman With Market Outperform Rating, $45 Price Tar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 743 M - -
Net income 2022 53,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 834 M 834 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart KAMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,80 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian K. Walsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James G. Coogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rafael Z. Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Russell J. Bartlett Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-30.94%834
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.47%140 253
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.07%106 008
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.74%70 466
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.98%60 645
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.58%43 648