Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kaman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMN   US4835481031

KAMAN CORPORATION

(KAMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
38.09 USD   -0.52%
04:07pKaman Corporation Appoints New Director
BU
05/31KAMAN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Kaman Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation - M&A Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaman Corporation Appoints New Director

06/08/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that Niharika Taskar Ramdev has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ramdev is a highly qualified finance executive with global work experience in the United States, India, China, and Singapore.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Niharika to our Board of Directors,” said Ian Walsh, Chairman, President and CEO of Kaman. “Her impressive background in finance, operations and supply chain and her global perspective will be extremely valuable to our organization. With the addition of Niharika, we now have seven independent directors with a wide range of complementary skill sets. Diversifying our board will continue to make Kaman a stronger company and help drive our strategy for global growth and profitability.”

Ms. Ramdev spent over two decades of her career with General Motors, having served as Chief Financial Officer of its Global Cadillac division from 2018 to 2019, Chief Financial Officer of General Motors International from 2015 to 2018, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer from 2014 to 2015 and Chief Financial Officer for Global Purchasing and Supply Chain from 2011 to 2014. She currently serves as a director of Renewable Energy Group, Inc., a producer and supplier of renewable fuels, and Triton International Limited, a leading intermodal container leasing company. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Mumbai and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KAMAN CORPORATION
04:07pKaman Corporation Appoints New Director
BU
05/31KAMAN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Kaman Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation - M&A Call
CI
05/23Parker-Hannifin Agrees to Sell Aircraft Wheel, Brake Unit to Kaman for $440 Million
MT
05/23KAMAN : ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE PARKER-HANNIFIN AIRCRAFT WHEEL & BRA..
PU
05/23KAMAN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
05/23Kaman Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Parker-Hannifin Aircraf..
BU
05/23Parker Signs Agreement to Divest Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division to Kaman
AQ
05/23KAMAN CORPORATION SIGNED AN AGREEMEN : PH) for $440 million.
CI
05/04KeyBanc Adjusts Kaman's Price Target to $45 From $52, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 747 M - -
Net income 2022 55,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 1 071 M 1 071 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart KAMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,29 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian K. Walsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James G. Coogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rafael Z. Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Russell J. Bartlett Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-11.26%1 071
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.96%149 063
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION24.76%121 620
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.71%76 488
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.28%65 296
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.55%47 522