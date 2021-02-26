Kaman : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Supplement

Creating Tomorrow'sToday

Q4 2020 Earnings Call Supplement

February 26, 2021

Q4 2020 Overview

Financial Performance (from continuing operations)  Net Sales down 22% over fourth quarter of 2019; Organic sales* down 29%

 Gross margins of 29.3% and SG&A controls improve profitability

 Adjusted EBITDA* of 9.3%, down over the prior year period

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share* of $0.41 leading to $2.11 for the full year

 Repaid $100 million on Revolving Credit Facility; Cash on hand of $104 million

Key Messages  Full year performance benefited from diversified product portfolio providing offset to continued weakness in commercial aviation

 Delivered realized cost savings of approximately $26 million in 2020

 Maintained discipline in application of our COVID-19 policies and procedures

 Strong balance sheet and available capacity under our revolving credit facility

 No debt maturities until 2024

Diversified Portfolio

Full Year 2020 Sales up 3.0% to $784.5 million; Organic Sales* down 7.1%

Actual Full Year 2020 Sales By End Market

28% Commercial, Business & General Aviation