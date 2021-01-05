Log in
KAMAN CORPORATION

Kaman : K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification

01/05/2021
Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN), today announced that the Agencia Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) in Brazil has issued the Type Certificate for the Kaman K-1200 K-MAX® helicopter. Kaman has been marketing the K-MAX® helicopter to various Brazilian operators, power line, oil and gas firms, and engineering companies over the past two years, and this certification clears the path for K-MAX® operations in Brazil.

“The K-MAX® is ideally suited for operations throughout the country of Brazil,” said Roger Wassmuth, Senior Director of Business Development. “We believe the K-MAX® offers a cost-effective value proposition for infrastructure building of much needed power lines.”

“Kaman’s engineering team, working in conjunction with the FAA Boston Office and the ANAC offices, worked diligently to provide technical and operational information on the K-MAX®, and we are pleased that this important milestone has been realized,” said Darlene Smith, Vice President and General Manager of the Kaman Air Vehicles division.

The K-MAX® is a rugged, low-maintenance aircraft that features a counter-rotating rotor system and is optimized for repetitive external load operations. The aircraft can lift up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg) with unmatched performance in hot and high conditions.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 817 M - -
Net income 2020 -25,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -60,5x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 1 529 M 1 529 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 935
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart KAMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 59,00 $
Last Close Price 55,23 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Walsh President, CEO & Director
Neal J. Keating Executive Chairman
Robert Daniel Starr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ely Reeves Callaway Independent Director
Karen M. Garrison Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION0.00%1 529
ATLAS COPCO AB3.09%61 588
FANUC CORPORATION0.16%47 326
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.35%34 263
SANDVIK AB0.79%30 930
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-5.16%27 134
