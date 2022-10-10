Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kaman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
KAMAN CORPORATION

2022-10-10
28.60 USD   +0.11%
Kaman Selected to Build Cargo UAS Prototype for U.S. Marines
09/19Parker-Hannifin Completes Sale of Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division to Kaman
09/19Kaman Corp : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Kaman Selected to Build Cargo UAS Prototype for U.S. Marines

10/10/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that they have been selected to build a logistics UAS prototype for the United States Marine Corps. Kaman will build a funded military version of its KARGO UAV, a purpose-built autonomous medium-lift logistics vehicle. KARGO UAV carries up to 800 pounds of payload and is designed to operate in austere environments.

The USMC project is being managed by NAVAIR PMA-263 under the Medium Unmanned Logistics Systems – Air (MULS-A) program. Once the prototype is constructed, KARGO UAV will complete a Field User Capability Assessment conducted in an operationally relevant test environment.

Kaman began development of its KARGO UAV last year and flew a scaled demonstrator in Fall of 2021 to prove out the concept. A full-scale demonstrator is under construction, and first flight is scheduled for later this year. Near Earth Autonomy, from Pittsburgh, PA was selected as the autonomy provider on KARGO UAV, and parallel testing is ongoing for the autonomy systems that will be employed on the Marine Corps prototype.

“We have been tracking the need for expeditionary logistics for some time,” said Carroll Lane, President of Kaman’s Precision Products segment. “And we are thrilled to see our focused R&D efforts to provide an affordable, reliable, and maintainable logistics vehicle come into alignment with such an important program as MULS-A.” Lane stressed that KARGO UAV development for the U.S. Marines would remain a priority for the foreseeable future.

Built with the Marines’ future operating concept in mind, KARGO UAV offers rugged design optimized for expeditionary employment. Compact form-factor of the system fits in a standard CONEX shipping container and is designed to be unloaded and operated by as few as two people.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components for helicopters, fixed-wing and UAV aircraft; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 710 M - -
Net income 2022 45,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 800 M 800 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Ian K. Walsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James G. Coogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rafael Z. Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Russell J. Bartlett Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-33.79%800
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.38%123 643
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION13.66%107 111
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION28.17%76 751
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.30%61 224
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.20%42 924