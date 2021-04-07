Log in
Kaman Corporation

KAMAN CORPORATION

(KAMN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaman : Kamatics reduces operating costs and increases reliability on the Bell 212/412 helicopter with its new KAflex drive shaft

04/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Kamatics Corporation – Bloomfield, Connecticut, a Kaman business (NYSE:KAMN), is in the final stages of introducing a KAflex® drive shaft Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Bell models 212/412/SP helicopters. Developed in close coordination with Bell and designed to achieve very low operating costs, this drive shaft has no moving parts, requires no maintenance and can be rebuilt after 5,000 hours of operation. Daily pre-flight visual inspections and a 2,500 hour, out-of-aircraft inspection, are the only service requirements. The KAflex® design currently operates on many other helicopter models around the world and has a built-in “fail-safe” feature unique to its design.

Kaman and its businesses have a longstanding relationship with Bell and support a number of Bell platforms. This aftermarket replacement kit was driven by market demand and the teams at each company have worked collaboratively over the past 18 months towards meeting FAA requirements for the STC, including an installation conformity inspection and ground run test with Alpine Helicopters, British Columbia. “As the first operator to receive the new KAflex® drive shaft for our 212HP helicopters, we were very pleased with the installation's outcome. We anticipate considerable reductions in operational costs and the safety and reliability improvements are an added value", said Scott Hayward, Director of Maintenance, Alpine Helicopters.

I expect the Kamatics 212/412 drive shaft STC to be well received by our customers due to its significant operating cost improvement. Bell engineering collaborated with Kamatics on this project and we worked very well together. Bell is always looking for ways to bring more value to our customers and this collaboration with Kamatics is another example,” said Van Wilson, Director of Customer Solutions, Bell Helicopter.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite Aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 738 M - -
Net income 2021 48,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 77,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 1 495 M 1 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 193
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart KAMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 56,00 $
Last Close Price 53,91 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian K. Walsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Daniel Starr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal J. Keating Executive Chairman
Russell J. Bartlett Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-7.88%1 495
ATLAS COPCO AB29.95%73 370
FANUC CORPORATION9.15%48 600
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.17%40 941
SANDVIK AB20.81%35 290
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.23%32 845
