  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kaman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMN   US4835481031

KAMAN CORPORATION

(KAMN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kamatics Extends Helicopter Gearbox Life With Custom Molded Anti-Wear Composites (P-54)

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Kamatics Corporation, a Kaman business (NYSE: KAMN), announced that it is introducing new P-54 contoured, anti-wear components for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of legacy helicopter gearboxes.

P-54 is a unique composite that can be adhered to substrates where the surface is prone to abrasion, fretting wear, impact damage, or other harsh environmental conditions. P-54 is utilized on defense and commercial aerospace platforms and is certified by many original equipment manufacturers and systems integrators for new production and MRO. Kamatics developed P-54 to withstand harsh environments and meet stringent requirements on the airframe or within the power system.

Kamatics’ most recent innovation utilizing P-54 incorporates custom, pre-molded shapes to fit precisely in key locations on the exterior of rotorcraft gearboxes. This prevents the fretting wear typically experienced during service and extends the life of the gearbox. Kamatics is able to model the target components’ complex geometry, fabricate precise tooling, and complete production parts all within a few weeks.

“We developed P-54 to withstand the extreme conditions experienced on helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, naval ships, and in other harsh industrial environments,” said Mathew Mormino, Vice President of Engineering and Quality at Kaman Specialty Bearings & Engineered Products. “We are constantly developing new formulations and end applications to meet and exceed our customers’ evolving requirements. And our molded P-54 capability opens up many new locations where we can extend the life of products to help our customers save money.”

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial, and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 716 M - -
Net income 2021 46,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 61,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 1 172 M 1 172 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 193
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian K. Walsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James G. Coogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Russell J. Bartlett Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Forsberg Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Ely Reeves Callaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION-2.48%1 172
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED-10.00%5 203
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED3.55%3 919
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED-0.96%1 991
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.-34.38%341
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED-25.30%158