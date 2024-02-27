NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Chord Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CHRD) click to participate

Chord Energy has agreed to merge with Enerplus Corporation. Under the agreement, shareholders of Enerplus will receive 0.10125 shares of Chord common stock and $1.84 per share in cash.

Chord Energy has agreed to merge with Enerplus Enerplus AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO) click to participate

AVROBIO has agreed to merge with Tectonic Therapeutic. Under the agreement, current shareholders of AVROBIO are anticipated to hold about 22.3% of the merged entity.

AVROBIO AVROBIO Kaman Corp. (NYSE: KAMN) click to participate

Kaman has reached a deal to be quired by Arcline Investment Management, L . P . In this deal, each Kaman shareholder will be paid $46.00 per share in a cash transaction.

Kaman has reached a deal to be quired Arcline L P Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) click to participate

Novo Holdings has agreed to purchase Catalent . In accordance with the merger agreement, Catalent shareholders will receive $63.50 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuehn-law-encourages-chrd-avro-kamn-and-ctlt-investors-to-contact-law-firm-302072856.html

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC