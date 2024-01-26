NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.  Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies. 

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process: 

  • Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) click to participate
    Physicians Realty Trust is set to merge with Healthpeak Properties, a transaction that will result in Physicians Realty Trust shareholders owning about 23% of the new, combined entity.

  • Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) click to participate
    Battalion Oil has entered into a buyout agreement with Fury Resources. As per the agreement's terms, Battalion shareholders are set to receive a payment of $9.80 per share in cash.

  • Kaman Corp. (NYSE: KAMN) click to participate
    Kaman has reached a deal to be quired by Arcline Investment Management, L.P. In this deal, each Kaman shareholder will be paid $46.00 per share in a cash transaction.

  • Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) click to participate
    Sanofi is set to acquire Inhibrx, with Inhibrx shareholders receiving $30.00 per share in cash. Additionally, Inhibrx shareholders will get a contingent value right of $5.00, subject to reaching a regulatory milestone, and 0.25 shares in a new public company holding Inhibrx's non-INBRX-101 assets.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.  Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.  For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

