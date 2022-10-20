Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. KAMAZ Publicly Traded Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMAZ   RU0008959580

KAMAZ PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

(KMAZ)
2022-07-07
90.50 RUB   -0.44%
Russia to launch Moskvich car production at former Renault plant in December

10/20/2022 | 10:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Collector of Moskvich cars Stanislav Tsibulsky drives his Moskvich 403 outside Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to start production of the Soviet-era Moskvich cars in December, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, more than six months after French carmaker Renault's exit set the wheels in motion for the classic car's return.

Renault sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble ($0.0165), but with a six-year option to buy it back. The same state institution snapped up Nissan's assets this month for one euro.

Sobyanin in May said Moskvich production would preserve thousands of jobs, but the plant, renamed Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, has stood idle since then.

"The automobile industry has seriously flopped this year, but nevertheless, I hope that we can launch the Moskvich plant in December with the help of the Industry and Trade Ministry," Interfax news agency quoted Sobyanin as saying.

The Moskvich, which translates as a native of Moscow, ceased production around two decades ago.

The Moskvich plant on Thursday said it hoped to produce about 600 cars this year, including 200 electric vehicles, and 50,000 cars in 2023.

The plant cited Sobyanin as saying that Moscow has all necessary expertise to be a centre of the electric vehicle industry.

The Moscow mayor's office and Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz agreed in August to invest 5 billion roubles in the Moskvich plant.

Kamaz is searching for a foreign partner to produce cars in Moscow. Sources have said Kamaz could partner with a Chinese design, engineering and production platform.

($1 = 60.4500 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Alexander Marrow and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAMAZ PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY -0.44% 90.5 End-of-day quote.-13.81%
RENAULT 2.64% 32.81 Real-time Quote.4.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.51% 61.533 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 272 B - -
Net income 2021 4 048 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 004 M 1 024 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Anatolevich Kogogin General Director & Director
Andrey Aleksandrovich Maximov Chief Accountant
Sergey Viktorovich Chemezov Chairman
Mikhail Yakovlevich Broytman Independent Director
Ruben Karlenovich Vardanian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMAZ PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY-13.81%1 024
AB VOLVO-16.07%32 251
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-39.92%2 536
JUNGHEINRICH AG-48.57%2 303
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.65%1 952
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-33.51%1 818