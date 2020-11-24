Log in
KAMBI GROUP PLC

KAMBI GROUP PLC

(KAMBI)
  Report
End-of-day quote NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 11/23
315.2 SEK   -0.88%
Kambi : exercise of options

11/24/2020 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kambi is listed on First North at NASDAQ, Stockholm.
Registered office: Level 3, Quantum House, Abate Rigord Street, Ta' Xbiex, XBX1120.
Registered in Malta No. C49768.

© 2020 Kambi Group plc

Kambi is participating in IBIS - the Integrity Betting Intelligence System - set up by the IOC to provide betting information to the IOC for the purpose of monitoring betting activities on the Olympic Games as well as on other competitions of International Federations.

Kambi Group companies are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (combined remote operating licence 000-039076-R-319342-003), Kambi Sports Solutions (Alderney) Limited is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission under account number (39076), the Alderney Gambling Control Commission (category 2 eGambling licence 92C2), the Malta Gaming Authority (licence number MGA/B2B/185/2010), the Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (licencia general apuestas 204-11/GAIN0461269C/SGR) and the Romanian National Office for Gambling (class 2 licence - Decision 851/28.04.2016).

Hosted by EXPRE

Disclaimer

Kambi Group plc published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 18:38:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 107 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net cash 2020 51,3 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 956 M 1 128 M 1 135 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 79,6%
Technical analysis trends KAMBI GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,27 €
Last Close Price 30,87 €
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Nylén Chief Executive Officer
Lars Stugemo Chairman
Jonas Jansson Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Kenyon Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Söneby Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAMBI GROUP PLC137.53%1 128
SANDS CHINA LTD.-20.17%34 388
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED7.84%33 386
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC33.02%25 926
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.65%15 637
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.391.91%13 934
