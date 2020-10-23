Kambi : partners with the Belgian National Lottery

The world's trusted sports betting partner signs long-term agreement with World Lottery Association and European Lotteries accredited state-run lottery

Kambi Group plc has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with the Belgian National Lottery (Loterie Nationale), after the company was selected to become the trusted sports betting technology and services partner to the operator's 'Scooore' sportsbook brand.

Belgian National Lottery, a World Lotteries Association and European Lotteries member, launched Scooore in 2012 and has since grown to become an established sports betting brand in its home country.

Kambi, in partnership with the Belgian National Lottery, will take Scooore's sportsbook to the next level, upgrading its online offer and transforming the retail player experience. Scooore operates in more than 300 retail sports betting locations across the country.

Kambi was selected from a competitive public tender process thanks to the strength of its core product and proven history of delivery across both online and high-volume, terminal-based retail environments, alongside its record of commitment to the highest levels of sports betting integrity.

Kristian Nylén, CEO, Kambi, commented: 'We are very proud to have been selected to become the sports betting partner of the Belgian National Lottery. The lottery has ambitious plans to grow its sports betting footprint, and we look forward to helping to unlock those ambitions with the power and flexibility of the Kambi sportsbook.'

Jannie Haek, CEO of the National Lottery, said: 'The National Lottery is delighted to have agreed this new partnership with Kambi in order to relaunch its sports betting offer through its Scooore brand.

'Kambi's accomplished record in digital retail, coupled with its flexible and scalable technology give us every confidence that this partnership will deliver engaging and enjoyable sports betting experiences for our players in both the online and on-property environments.'