Kambi : Financial Statements 2022

Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Kambi Group plc is registered in Malta as a public limited liability company under the Companies Act (Cap. 386) with registration number C 49768.

Kambi Group plc

Directors' report

for the year ended 31 December 2022

The directors present their report and the audited financial statements of Kambi Group plc for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Principal Activities

Kambi Group plc main purpose is that of a holding investment in the undertakings of its subsidiaries and incurring certain group costs. The subsidiaries include the B2B supplier of fully managed sports betting services, on an in-house developed software platform, providing premium turnkey sports betting services to B2C gaming operators.

Results and dividends

The results for the period are shown in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income on page 5. Kambi Group plc received dividend and interest income of €40,418,932 from group entities in 2022 (2021: €32,370,638).

Principal risks and uncertainties

Kambi group plc is exposed to certain financial risks. Financial risks are managed on a group- wide basis by Kambi Group plc. An overview of risk factors and financial risk management is contained in the consolidated annual report of Kambi Group plc.

Financial key performance indicators

The principal performance indicators for the Company are holding investments and control over the cost of administrative services that it provides for other group companies. The income generated within the Company is investment income related to dividends and interest from within the group.

The Investment Income generated amounted to €40,568,919 (2021: €32,500,040) and

operating costs of €1,631,535 (2021: €1,534,834) giving an operating profit of €38,937,384

(2021: €30,965,206). Along with a tax expense of €1,183,883 (2021: €121,853), this resulted

in profit for the year increasing to €37,753,503 (2021: €30,843,353)

Financial risk management and exposures

2