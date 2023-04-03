Advanced search
2023-04-03
Kambi : Financial Statements 2022

04/03/2023
Kambi Group plc

Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Company Registration Number C 49768

Contents

Page

General information

1

Directors' report

2 - 3

Statement of directors' responsibilities

4

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

5

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of changes in equity

7

Statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the financial statements

9 - 26

Independent auditor's report to the members

Kambi Group plc

General information

Registration

Kambi Group plc is registered in Malta as a public limited liability company under the Companies Act (Cap. 386) with registration number C 49768.

Directors

Lars Patrick Herman Clase

Cecilia de Leeuw

Johanna Marlene Forsell

Bengt Anders Stefan Strom

Lars Erik Stugemo

Registered office

Avenue 77, A4,

Triq Negozju, Zone 3,

Central Business District,

Birkirkara, CBD3010

Auditors

Mazars Malta

The Watercourse, Level 2,

Mdina road, Zone 2,

Central business district,

Birkirkara, CBD2010

1

Kambi Group plc

Directors' report

for the year ended 31 December 2022

The directors present their report and the audited financial statements of Kambi Group plc for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Principal Activities

Kambi Group plc main purpose is that of a holding investment in the undertakings of its subsidiaries and incurring certain group costs. The subsidiaries include the B2B supplier of fully managed sports betting services, on an in-house developed software platform, providing premium turnkey sports betting services to B2C gaming operators.

Results and dividends

The results for the period are shown in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income on page 5. Kambi Group plc received dividend and interest income of €40,418,932 from group entities in 2022 (2021: €32,370,638).

Principal risks and uncertainties

Kambi group plc is exposed to certain financial risks. Financial risks are managed on a group- wide basis by Kambi Group plc. An overview of risk factors and financial risk management is contained in the consolidated annual report of Kambi Group plc.

Financial key performance indicators

The principal performance indicators for the Company are holding investments and control over the cost of administrative services that it provides for other group companies. The income generated within the Company is investment income related to dividends and interest from within the group.

The Investment Income generated amounted to €40,568,919 (2021: €32,500,040) and

operating costs of €1,631,535 (2021: €1,534,834) giving an operating profit of €38,937,384

(2021: €30,965,206). Along with a tax expense of €1,183,883 (2021: €121,853), this resulted

in profit for the year increasing to €37,753,503 (2021: €30,843,353)

Financial risk management and exposures

Kambi Group plc is exposed to certain financial risks. Financial risks are managed on a group- wide basis by Kambi Group plc. An overview of risk factors and financial risk management is contained in the consolidated annual report of Kambi Group plc.

2

Disclaimer

Kambi Group plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 10:50:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 166 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2022 25,6 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net cash 2022 38,5 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 506 M 549 M 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 105
Free-Float 70,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kristian Nylén Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Kenyon Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stugemo Chairman
Erik Lögdberg Chief Operating Officer
Marlene Forsell Independent Director
