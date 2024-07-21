Foreword

Defining Report Content and Topic Boundaries

This report emphasizes our commitment to the highest standards of transparent communication with our stakeholders especially regarding our impact, progress, issues and opportunities. The report addresses our operations considering ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues and opportunities.

In this report, we will:

Describe our approach to sustainability, governance, and responsible business practices. Document our economic, social and environmental performance as outlined by the GRI reporting standards and within several frameworks including: ESG standards, KNDP, Boursa Kuwait ESG and UN SDGs. Discuss any related initiatives that contribute to the future sustainability of Kamco Invest in Kuwait and the financial services sector in general. Detail our strategic approach to sustainability and define how our sustainability initiatives are in alignment with global and national frameworks.

Reporting Period, Date of Most Recent Report, and Reporting Cycle

This report covers the reporting period January 1 - December 31, 2023. The data provided describes operations of Kamco Invest in Kuwait only, unless otherwise stated.

Restatements of Information and Changes in Reporting

In our commitment to transparent and accurate reporting, we have made certain restatements and changes to the reported sustainability information in this year's report compared to our previous report. These changes are aimed at improving data quality, aligning with evolving industry standards, and enhancing the relevance and reliability of our sustainability disclosures. The following highlights the key aspects of these restatements and changes: