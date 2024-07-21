Simplifying Complexity,
Maximizing Impact
Sustainability
Report 2023
kamcoinvest.com
- Sheikh Mishal Al-AhmadAl-JaberAl-Sabah
Amir of the State of Kuwait
- Sheikh Sabah Al-KhaledAl-HamadAl-MubarakAl-Sabah
Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait
Sustainability Report 2023
3
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chairman's Statement
5
CEO's Message
6
04
1. About Kamco Invest
1.1
An overview of Kamco Invest
8
1.2
Strategic Directions
8
07
4. Economy & Marketplace
4.1
Our Offerings
27
4.2
Client Experience
31
4.3 Operational Business Improvements,
Innovation and Digitization
31
4.4
Catering to Our Investors
31
4.5
Our Economic Impact
33
4.6
Procurement Practices at Kamco Invest
34
26
5. Workforce & Local Community
5.1
Our Workforce
37
5.2
Our Local Community
42
2. Our Approach to Sustainability
2.1
Sustainability Strategy and Pillars
12
2.2
Engaging our Stakeholders
12
2.3
Materiality Assessment
14
10
3. Governance at Kamco Invest
3.1
Governance Structure
17
3.2
Managing Risk
21
3.3
Ethical Business Conduct and Compliance
22
16
36
6. The Environment
6.1
Material Consumption
44
6.2
Water and Electricity Consumption
45
6.3
Emissions
45
43
7. Annexure
7.1
Annexure I - Companywide Trainings
47
7.2
Annexure II (A) - ILO checklist assesment results
48
7.3 Annexure II (B) - Business checklist for assessing
compliance against forced labour
49
7.4 Annexure III - Alignment with National and
International frameworks
54
7.5 Annexure IV - GRI Content Index
60
46
4 Sustainability Report 2023
Foreword
Defining Report Content and Topic Boundaries
This report emphasizes our commitment to the highest standards of transparent communication with our stakeholders especially regarding our impact, progress, issues and opportunities. The report addresses our operations considering ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues and opportunities.
In this report, we will:
- Describe our approach to sustainability, governance, and responsible business practices.
- Document our economic, social and environmental performance as outlined by the GRI reporting standards and within several frameworks including: ESG standards, KNDP, Boursa Kuwait ESG and UN SDGs.
- Discuss any related initiatives that contribute to the future sustainability of Kamco Invest in Kuwait and the financial services sector in general.
- Detail our strategic approach to sustainability and define how our sustainability initiatives are in alignment with global and national frameworks.
Reporting Period, Date of Most Recent Report, and Reporting Cycle
This report covers the reporting period January 1 - December 31, 2023. The data provided describes operations of Kamco Invest in Kuwait only, unless otherwise stated.
Restatements of Information and Changes in Reporting
In our commitment to transparent and accurate reporting, we have made certain restatements and changes to the reported sustainability information in this year's report compared to our previous report. These changes are aimed at improving data quality, aligning with evolving industry standards, and enhancing the relevance and reliability of our sustainability disclosures. The following highlights the key aspects of these restatements and changes:
1. Metrics and Indicators:
Adjusted metrics to ensure more accurate and representative results and conclusions.
2. Stakeholder Engagement:
Engaged stakeholders for feedback and insights. Incorporated stakeholder input into reporting practices.
3. Future Outlook:
Committed to continuous improvement and minimizing future restatements. Emphasized stakeholder consultations and transparency.
Claims of Reporting in Accordance with the GRI Standards
This report contains Standard Disclosures from the GRI Sustainability Reporting Guidelines and reports the Company's sustainability activities with reference to the GRI Standards. The 2023 Kamco Invest Sustainability Report aims to follow the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards: Core option. For more details, please refer to Annexure III pertaining to the GRI Content Index.
Entities Included in the Consolidated Financial Statements
The consolidated financial statements of Kamco Invest cover its subsidiaries including Kamco Investment Company (DIFC), Kamco Investment Company (Saudi), and its brokerage arm First Securities Brokerage Company (Oula Wasata).
Environmental Consideration
In consideration towards the environment, our reports are published as a downloadable PDF file from our website.
Contact Point for Questions Regarding the Report
As valued stakeholders, your opinion matters to us, and we welcome your feedback on this report and on any aspect of our sustainability performance. If you seek more information, please:
- Visit our website www.kamcoinvest.com
- Call us on +965 2233 6766
- Send an e-mail to investors@kamcoinvest.com
Sustainability Report 2023
5
Chairman's Statement
Dear Stakeholders,
On behalf of Kamco Invest and the Board of Directors, it is with great pleasure that I present to you Kamco Invest's sustainability report for the year 2023. This report serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, showcasing the progress we have made in implementing environmental, social, and governance principles into our operations.
Throughout the past year, we have remained steadfast in our pursuit of sustainable growth, guided by our core values of transparency, innovation, commitment, and value creation. As we celebrated our 25th anniversary in 2023, we marked a significant milestone in our journey, signaling a new era of innovation and transformation for Kamco Invest. This milestone not only reflects our dedication to excellence but also underscores our commitment to evolving with the changing landscape of the regional and international investment and asset management scene, where sustainability has emerged as a critical imperative.
In line with our position as the one of the largest asset managers in the MENA region, we recognize our responsibility to not only lead the charge towards a more sustainable business operation but also to serve as ambassadors of this change in Kuwait and the wider region.
As we navigate the complexities of today's global landscape, we understand the importance of sustainability in shaping the future of our business and the communities we serve. Our sustainability journey is not just about meeting regulatory requirements or achieving short-term goals; it is about embedding sustainability into the DNA of our organization and creating lasting value for generations to come.
Looking ahead, we remain firmly committed to advancing our sustainability agenda, guided by the principles of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. By leveraging our collective expertise, resources, and partnerships, we will continue to drive meaningful progress towards our ESG goals and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.
I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our stakeholders for their unwavering support and partnership on this journey.
Sheikh Talal Ali Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah
Chairman
We recognize our responsibility to not only lead the charge towards a more sustainable business operation but also to serve as ambassadors of this change in Kuwait and the wider region.
This year, our sustainability efforts have been centered around fostering inclusivity, supporting community well-being, and empowering future generations, reflecting our commitment to driving positive change and contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive future for all stakeholders.
6 Sustainability Report 2023
CEO's Message
Dear Stakeholders,
The sustainability report for the year 2023 underscores our continued dedication to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into the operations of Kamco Invest. It offers a comprehensive overview of our sustainability initiatives and accomplishments, highlighting our commitment to creating value for our stakeholders while advancing towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. The theme, "Simplifying Complexity, Maximizing Impact", highlights our conviction that consistent everyday actions pave the way for significant progress. By simplifying processes and focusing on continuous improvement, we aim to maximize our positive impact and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to becoming a more resilient and sustainable organization.
By simplifying processes and focusing on continuous improvement, we aim to maximize our positive impact
In commemorating our 25th anniversary in 2023, we pause to reflect on our journey, acknowledging the many challenges and transformations we have encountered. Through these experiences, we have solidified our position as one of the largest asset managers in the region and one of the most active investment bankers. This significant milestone serves as a testament to our adaptability, resilience, and steadfast commitment to excellence, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our organizational evolution.
In 2023, our primary focus was on the social perspective, acknowledging the pivotal roles played by our employees, community, and the generations of tomorrow. Recognizing that they were the bedrock of our achievements and successes, we prioritized initiatives that placed our stakeholders at the center of our efforts and aimed at ensuring the continuity of our community and by extension, Kamco Invest.
Our partnership with the Kuwait Women's Economic Empowerment Platform (KWEEP) exemplified our commitment to gender equality and inclusive professional environments. This collaboration highlights our belief that empowering women is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic business decision.
Furthermore, our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering educational initiatives, including seminars and educational programs with educational entities, supported our mission to empower future leaders and invest in the youth of tomorrow.
Our dedication to corporate social responsibility (CSR) has extended to collaborations aimed at enhancing community health and societal well-being. Through partnerships with Kuwait Hospital, URC, and Burgan Bank, we actively participated in initiatives such as the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, reflecting our commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond financial returns.
As industry thought leaders, we continuously contribute to the knowledge pool through reports, whitepapers, and events, enhancing the investment community's understanding of various sectors and asset classes. Kamco Invest organized an exclusive event focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on investment strategies, reflecting our commitment to innovation and progress, which is integral to our technological advancement and digital transformation.
This year, which also marked the inauguration of Kamco Invest - London and our further expansion into alternative investments, particularly real estate operations, represented a strategic leap toward sustainable growth and value creation. This expansion into new markets strengthens our network, provides further competitiveness to our operations, and complements our long-term growth plan.
Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in advancing our sustainability agenda and driving positive impact across all facets of our business. Following 25 years of success, we are now entering a new era which marks a shift in our operations and the trajectory of our offerings with more integration of ESG values, adaptation to new technologies, and seizing emerging opportunities.
In closing, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders for their trust and support that continues to inspire our future growth and success. I would also like to thank the Board of Directors for endorsing our sustainability strategy and the task force led by Marketing & Investor Relations for their efforts in leading this initiative and compiling this report.
Faisal Mansour Sarkhou
Chief Executive Officer
About
Kamco Invest
8 Sustainability Report 2023
1.1 An Overview of Kamco Invest
Kamco Invest, headquartered in Kuwait with regional offices, offers a wide range of investment services including asset management, investment banking, and brokerage. Since its establishment in 1998, Kamco Invest has been providing tailored investment solutions for high net worth and institutional clients, emphasizing ethical and proactive client relationships. Our offerings encompass asset management across equities, fixed income, private equity, and real estate. We leverage the latest in-house market research to develop innovative investment strategies tailored to each client's unique needs. Additionally, our investment banking specialists assist clients in successfully concluding M&A, debt capital market, and equity capital market mandates. Stemming from our understanding that clients seek to grow their wealth with the freedom to choose financial markets, our brokerage arm provides quick and reliable access to Boursa Kuwait and several regional and international markets. With over USD 14.9 billion* in assets under management and USD 36.4 billion* in investment banking credentials, Kamco Invest is committed to delivering value and innovation to clients globally.
*As of December 31, 2023.
Figure 1.0: Track Record
USD
14.9bn
Assets Under Management as of 31 December 2023
USD
36.4bn
Investment Banking Mandates since inception till 31 December 2023
The 6th largest in MENA Region, ranked by Forbes ME in 2023 (2022: 8th largest in MENA Region)
Managed / co-managed around USD10.6bn in equity finance Arranged around USD15.9bn in Conventional & Islamic Debt Advised M&A mandates worth USD9.8bn
1.2 Strategic Directions
The Strategic Approach
Enhance client experience and engagement
Create innovative products & services
Develop seamless digital platforms
Integrate ESG principles in operations and offerings
Pursue growth, expansion, and technological advancement
Attract, develop, and retain national talent
The Desired Impact
Become the preferred pan-MENA financial leader
Fulfill diverse investment needs & maximize shareholder value
Enhance client experience & increase competitiveness
Long-term value and economic continuity
Create and capitalize on emerging opportunities
Foster organizational growth and national success
1.2.1 Vision, Mission, Core Principles and Values
OUR VISION
OUR MISSION
To become the preferred pan-MENA non-
To maximize stakeholders' wealth guided
banking financial powerhouse
by quality advice and sustained results
9
Sustainability Report 2023
Sustainability Report 2023
9
Figure 1.1: Core Values and Guiding Principles
Transparency
Innovation
Commitment
Value Creation
1.2.2 Scale of the Organization, Operational Locations and Ownership Structure
At Kamco Invest- Kuwait, we have a total of 196 employees. Our headquarter is located in Kuwait and we operate in five locations as displayed in the figure below.
As of 31 December 2023, Group of Kuwait Projects Company and its subsidaries (United Gulf Bank, Burgan Bank) owned around 62.92% of the company's share capital and was the only shareholder owning above 5%. Figure 1.3 illustrates the holdings by shareholder type.
Figure 1.2: Our Operational Locations
Figure 1.3: Holdings by Shareholder Type
Kuwait
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
UK
Portfolios & Funds
13%
Financial Institutions
62%
(Headquarters)
(Dubai)
(Riyadh)
(Istanbul)
(London)
Individuals
20%
Corporate
5%
Regulated by
Regulated by
Regulated by
Representative
Representative
Capital Markets
Dubai Financial
Saudi Capital
Office
Office
Authority & Central
Services
Market Authority
Bank of Kuwait
Authority
1.2.3 Business Offerings
Kamco Invest provides a variety of bespoke asset management, investment banking and brokerage solutions that cater to clients' investments needs. The below figure illustrates some of the services that fall under each of our main business offerings.
Figure 1.4: Business Offerings
Asset Management
Investment Banking
Brokerage
Fund Management
Equity Capital Markets
Equity Trading
Portfolio Management
Debt Capital Markets
OTC Trading
Advisory Service
Mergers & Acquisitions
Research
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
KAMCO Investment Co. KSCP published this content on 21 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2024 10:16:06 UTC.