KAMCO Investment Co KSCP is a Kuwait-based company, which is engaged in the provision of investment and financial services. The Company is organized into three business segments: the Financial services segment provides a range of corporate finance services, including mergers and acquisitions, underwriting, private placements, project and investment evaluation and consulting; the Asset management segment provides services for both local and international market, which include securities trading, derivatives trading, portfolio structuring and asset allocation advise, mutual funds and alternative instruments, as well as the Strategic investments and corporate overheads segment, which includes long term investments and support services. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which are located in Kuwait and in the United Arab Emirates.