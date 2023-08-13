KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was KWD 5.89 million compared to KWD 4.87 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 1.67 million compared to KWD 1.04 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00487 compared to KWD 0.00304 a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was KWD 8.53 million compared to KWD 14.05 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 0.102526 million compared to KWD 4.65 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0003 compared to KWD 0.01357 a year ago.
KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 03:09 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023