Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMCO   KW0EQ0201289

KAMCO INVESTMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(KAMCO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KAMCO Investment K S C P : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31/12/2021

02/20/2022 | 12:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: E2BB754F-7F45-4C46-BCFA-107035C7C8B7

Financial Results Form

ةيلالما تانايبلا جئاتن جذومن

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

).ك.د( ةيتيوكلا تاكرشلا

Company Name

ةكرشلا مسا

KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P.

.ع.ك.م.ش رامثتسلال وكماك ةكرش

Second quarter results Ended on

2021-12-31

يف يهتنلما يناثلا عبرلا جئاتن

Board of Directors Meeting Date

2022-02-17

ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجا خيرات

Required Documents

جذومنلاب اهقافرإ بجاولا تادنتسلما

Approved financial statements.

ةدمتعلما ةيلالما تانايبلا نم ةخسن

Approved auditor's report

دمتعلما تاباسحلا بقارم ريرقت نم ةخسن

This form shall not be deemed to be complete unless the

ً

documents mentioned above are provided

تادنتسلما هذه قافرإو متي مل ام لامتكم جذومنلا اذه ربتعي لا

)%(رييغتلا

ةنراقلما ةنسلا

ةيلاحلا ةنسلا

نايبلا

Change (%)

Comparative Year

Current Year

2020-12-31

2021-12-31

Statement

ملأا ةكرشلا يمهاسمب صاخلا )ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص

% 483.96

ك.د (2,686,999)

ك.د 10,317,093

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount

attributable to the owners of the parent Company

% 483.95

سلف (7.85)

سلف 30.14

ةففخلماو ةيساسلأا مهسلا )ةراسخ( ةيحبر

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

% 10.24

ك.د 74,968,308

ك.د 82,643,530

ةلوادتلما تادوجولما

Current Assets

% 9.33

ك.د 118,662,186

ك.د 129,729,040

تادوجولما يلامجإ

Total Assets

% (24.79)

ك.د 19,224,110

ك.د 14,459,386

ةلوادتلما تابولطلما

Current Liabilities

% 1.07

ك.د 64,837,543

ك.د 65,533,783

تابولطلما يلامجإ

Total Liabilities

ملأا ةكرشلا يمهاسمب ةصاخلا ةيكللما قوقح يلامجإ

% 20.87

ك.د 50,001,837

ك.د 60,436,482

Total Equity attributable to the owners of the

Parent Company

% 118.69

ك.د 13,078,601

ك.د 28,601,281

ةيليغشتلا تاداريلإا يلامجإ

Total Operating Revenue

% 1,058.26

ك.د (1,248,362)

ك.د 11,962,524

ةيليغشتلا )ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

رئاسخ دجوتلا

ةمكارتمرئاسخ دجوتلا

ةمكارتمرئاسخ دجوتلا

عوفدلما لالما سأر / ةمكارتلما رئاسخلا

ةمكارتم

Accumulated Loss / Paid-Up Share Capital

Financial Results Form

1

ةيلالما تانايبلا جئاتن جذومن

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

).ك.د( ةيتيوكلا تاكرشلل

DocuSign Envelope ID: E2BB754F-7F45-4C46-BCFA-107035C7C8B7

)%(رييغتلا

نراقلما عبارلا عبرلا

يلاحلا عبارلا عبرلا

نايبلا

Fourth quarter

Fourth quarter Curre

n

Change (%)

Comparative Year

Year

Statement

2020-12-31

2021-12-31

ملأا ةكرشلا يمهاسمب صاخلا )ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص

% 257.92

ك.د (1,336,206)

ك.د 2,110,073

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount

attributable to the owners of the parent

Company

% 258.21

سلف (3.90)

سلف 6.17

ةففخلماو ةيساسلأا مهسلا )ةراسخ( ةيحبر

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

% 89.76

ك.د 3,922,280

ك.د 7,442,876

ةيليغشتلا تاداريلإا يلامجإ

Total Operating Revenue

% 674.82

ك.د (401,330)

ك.د 2,306,924

ةيليغشتلا )ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

ل

Not Applicable for first Quarter

ولأا عبرلا ىلع قبطني لا

Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to

)ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص ضافخنا/عافترا ببس

The increase in net profit is due to increase in

يفاصو باعتلأا تاداريإ يف ةدايز ةجيتن ناك حابرلأا يفاص عافترا ببس

fee income, increase in net gain on financial

assets at fair value through profit or loss and

وأ حابرلأا للاخ نم ةلداعلا ةميقلاب ةجردم ةيلام تادوجوم نم حبرلا

increase in share of results from associates

.ةنسلا للاخ ةليمز تاكرش نم ةجتانلا حابرلأا ةصحورئاسخلا

during the year.

Total Revenue realized from

3,472,923 يتيوكرانيد

فارطلأا عم تلاماعتلا نم تاداريلإا يلامجإ غلب

dealing with related parties

).ك.د غلبلما( ةلصلا تاذ

(value, KWD)

Total Expenditures incurred from

721,278 يتيوكرانيد

فارطلأا عم تلاماعتلا نم تافورصلما يلامجإ غلب

dealing with related parties

).ك.د غلبلما( ةلصلا تاذ

(value, KWD)

Financial Results Form

2

ةيلالما تانايبلا جئاتن جذومن

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

).ك.د( ةيتيوكلا تاكرشلل

DocuSign Envelope ID: E2BB754F-7F45-4C46-BCFA-107035C7C8B7

Auditor Opinion

تاباسحلا بقارم يأر

1.

Unqualified Opinion

ظفحتم ريغ يأر

.1

2.

Qualified Opinion

ظفحتم يأر

.2

3.

Disclaimer of Opinion

يأرلا ءادبإ مدع

.3

4.

Adverse Opinion

سكاعم يأر

.4

In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,

the following table must be filled out, and this form is not considered complete unless it is filled.

ةئبعت بجي 4 وأ 3 وأ 2 مقر دنب رايتخا لاحب

ًل هتئبعت متي مل ام لامتكم جذومنلا اذه ربتعي لاو ،يلاتلا ودجلا

بقارم يأر صن

قبطني لا

يف درو امك تاباسحلا

ريرقتلا

يليصفت حرش

يتلا ةلاحلاب

قبطني لا

بقارم تعدتسا

ءادبلإ تاباسحلا

يأرلا

يتلا تاوطخلا

قبطني لا

ةكرشلا اهب موقتس

يأر يف درو ام ةجلاعلم

تاباسحلا بقارم

ينمزلا لودجلا

قبطني لا

تاوطخلا ذيفنتل

يأر يف درو ام ةجلاعلم

تاباسحلا بقارم

Financial Results Form

3

ةيلالما تانايبلا جئاتن جذومن

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

).ك.د( ةيتيوكلا تاكرشلل

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KAMCO Investment Co. KSCP published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 05:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAMCO INVESTMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.
01:01aKAMCO INVESTMENT K S C P : Financial Results 31/12/2021
PU
12:31aKAMCO INVESTMENT K S C P : النتائج ال..
PU
01/31CELLS Property Investors GmbH and KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. acquired Lateral To..
CI
2021KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021M7 Real Estate Limited and Kamco Saudi Equity Fund managed by KAMCO Investment Company ..
CI
2021KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. and M7 Real Estate Limited acquired Enterprise House ..
CI
2021KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. and M7 Real Estate Limited acquired B1 on Summerhill ..
CI
2021M7 Real Estate Limited and KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. acquired Janus House in Ba..
CI
2021Kamco Investment Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
2021Kuwait's Ahli United Bank sells $600 million Islamic bond
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11,4 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net income 2020 -2,69 M -8,88 M -8,88 M
Net cash 2020 5,90 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,3 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart KAMCO INVESTMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faisal Mansour Ibrahim Sarkhou Head-Financial Services & Investment Division
Hanaa Hassan Taha Mohammad Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Naser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Chairman
Sulaiman Mohammed Shaheen Al-Rubaie Managing Director-Investment Management
Mohammed Abdullah Al-Hubail MD-Corporate Affairs & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMCO INVESTMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.11.63%163
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.43%114 677
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.10%83 921
UBS GROUP AG13.58%68 847
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION-2.93%45 338
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.40%38 502