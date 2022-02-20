KAMCO Investment K S C P : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31/12/2021
Financial Results Form
ةيلالما تانايبلا جئاتن جذومن
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
).ك.د( ةيتيوكلا تاكرشلا
Company Name
ةكرشلا مسا
KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P.
.ع.ك.م.ش رامثتسلال وكماك ةكرش
Second quarter results Ended on
2021-12-31
يف يهتنلما يناثلا عبرلا جئاتن
Board of Directors Meeting Date
2022-02-17
ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجا خيرات
Required Documents
جذومنلاب اهقافرإ بجاولا تادنتسلما
Approved financial statements.
ةدمتعلما ةيلالما تانايبلا نم ةخسن
Approved auditor's report
دمتعلما تاباسحلا بقارم ريرقت نم ةخسن
This form shall not be deemed to be complete unless the
ً
documents mentioned above are provided
تادنتسلما هذه قافرإو متي مل ام لامتكم جذومنلا اذه ربتعي لا
)%(رييغتلا
ةنراقلما ةنسلا
ةيلاحلا ةنسلا
نايبلا
Change (%)
Comparative Year
Current Year
2020-12-31
2021-12-31
Statement
ملأا ةكرشلا يمهاسمب صاخلا )ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص
% 483.96
ك.د (2,686,999)
ك.د 10,317,093
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent Company
% 483.95
سلف (7.85)
سلف 30.14
ةففخلماو ةيساسلأا مهسلا )ةراسخ( ةيحبر
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
% 10.24
ك.د 74,968,308
ك.د 82,643,530
ةلوادتلما تادوجولما
Current Assets
% 9.33
ك.د 118,662,186
ك.د 129,729,040
تادوجولما يلامجإ
Total Assets
% (24.79)
ك.د 19,224,110
ك.د 14,459,386
ةلوادتلما تابولطلما
Current Liabilities
% 1.07
ك.د 64,837,543
ك.د 65,533,783
تابولطلما يلامجإ
Total Liabilities
ملأا ةكرشلا يمهاسمب ةصاخلا ةيكللما قوقح يلامجإ
% 20.87
ك.د 50,001,837
ك.د 60,436,482
Total Equity attributable to the owners of the
Parent Company
% 118.69
ك.د 13,078,601
ك.د 28,601,281
ةيليغشتلا تاداريلإا يلامجإ
Total Operating Revenue
% 1,058.26
ك.د (1,248,362)
ك.د 11,962,524
ةيليغشتلا )ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
رئاسخ دجوتلا
ةمكارتمرئاسخ دجوتلا
ةمكارتمرئاسخ دجوتلا
عوفدلما لالما سأر / ةمكارتلما رئاسخلا
ةمكارتم
Accumulated Loss / Paid-Up Share Capital
)%(رييغتلا
نراقلما عبارلا عبرلا
يلاحلا عبارلا عبرلا
نايبلا
Fourth quarter
Fourth quarter Current
n
Change (%)
Comparative Year
Year
Statement
2020-12-31
2021-12-31
ملأا ةكرشلا يمهاسمب صاخلا )ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص
% 257.92
ك.د (1,336,206)
ك.د 2,110,073
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent
Company
% 258.21
سلف (3.90)
سلف
6.17
ةففخلماو ةيساسلأا مهسلا )ةراسخ( ةيحبر
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
% 89.76
ك.د 3,922,280
ك.د 7,442,876
ةيليغشتلا تاداريلإا يلامجإ
Total Operating Revenue
% 674.82
ك.د (401,330)
ك.د 2,306,924
ةيليغشتلا )ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
•
ل
•
Not Applicable for first Quarter
ولأا عبرلا ىلع قبطني لا
Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to
)ةراسخلا( حبرلا يفاص ضافخنا/عافترا ببس
The increase in net profit is due to increase in
يفاصو باعتلأا تاداريإ يف ةدايز ةجيتن ناك حابرلأا يفاص عافترا ببس
fee income, increase in net gain on financial
assets at fair value through profit or loss and
وأ حابرلأا للاخ نم ةلداعلا ةميقلاب ةجردم ةيلام تادوجوم نم حبرلا
increase in share of results from associates
.ةنسلا للاخ ةليمز تاكرش نم ةجتانلا حابرلأا ةصحورئاسخلا
during the year.
Total Revenue realized from
3,472,923
يتيوكرانيد
فارطلأا عم تلاماعتلا نم تاداريلإا يلامجإ غلب
dealing with related parties
).ك.د غلبلما( ةلصلا تاذ
(value, KWD)
Total Expenditures incurred from
721,278 يتيوكرانيد
فارطلأا عم تلاماعتلا نم تافورصلما يلامجإ غلب
dealing with related parties
).ك.د غلبلما( ةلصلا تاذ
(value, KWD)
Auditor Opinion
تاباسحلا بقارم يأر
1.
Unqualified Opinion
☒
ظفحتم ريغ يأر
.
1
2.
Qualified Opinion
☐
ظفحتم يأر
.
2
3.
Disclaimer of Opinion
☐
يأرلا ءادبإ مدع
.
3
4.
Adverse Opinion
☐
سكاعم يأر
.
4
In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,
the following table must be filled out, and this form is not considered complete unless it is filled.
ةئبعت بجي
4 وأ 3 وأ 2 مقر دنب رايتخا لاحب
ً ل هتئبعت متي مل ام لامتكم جذومنلا اذه ربتعي لاو ،يلاتلا ودجلا
بقارم يأر صن
قبطني لا
يف درو امك تاباسحلا
ريرقتلا
يليصفت حرش
يتلا ةلاحلاب
قبطني لا
بقارم تعدتسا
ءادبلإ تاباسحلا
يأرلا
يتلا تاوطخلا
قبطني لا
ةكرشلا اهب موقتس
يأر يف درو ام ةجلاعلم
تاباسحلا بقارم
ينمزلا لودجلا
قبطني لا
تاوطخلا ذيفنتل
يأر يف درو ام ةجلاعلم
تاباسحلا بقارم
