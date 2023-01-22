Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMCO   KW0EQ0201289

KAMCO INVESTMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(KAMCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-18
0.1000 KWD   -2.91%
12:31aKamco Investment K S C P : فتح باب الترشيح لعضوية مجلس الادارة
PU
2022KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Kamco Investment K S C P : موافقة الهيئة على التعامل بأسهم الخزينة
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KAMCO Investment K S C P : فتح باب الترشيح لعضوية مجلس الادارة

01/22/2023 | 12:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: B71AAE70-7502-4E97-8B1F-2DD827ADDB3C

Date:

2023/01/22

:خيراتلا

Reference:

2023/75

:عجرملا

M/s Boursa Kuwait

نيمرتحملا

تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا

State of Kuwait

تيوكلا ةلود

Greetings,

،،، دعب و ةبيط ةيحت

Nominations for the Election of the Board of

وكماك ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم ةيوضعل حشرتلا باب حتف نع نلاعلإا

Director of Kamco Investment Company K.S.C.P

ع.ك.م.ش رامثتسلال

With reference to the above-mentioned subject and

ً

ةيلآ"( 4 مقر قحلملا ماكحأب لامعو ،هلاعأ عوضوملا ىلإ ةراشلإاب

the instructions specified in Appendix 4 ("Securities

ةطييييشنأ"( سماخلا باتكلا نم )"

يجييييستلاو حيييييشرتلا بلط ميدقت

Activities and Registered Persons") of Module 5

ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم )"نولجييييييسملا جامييييييشلأاو ةيلاملا قارولأا

("Securities Activities and Registered Persons")

ميظنتو لاملا قاوس أ ةئيه ءاشنإ نأشب 2010 ةنسل 7 مقر نوناقلل

of the Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010

رامرتاااسلال وكماك ةكراااش نللات ،ام،تلايتلاتو ةيلاملا قارواا لأااااشن

regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets

سلجم ةيوضلال حشرتلا باب حتف نع )"تسفنإ وكماك"( ع.ك.م.ش

Authority and the regulation of securities activity and

their amendments, Kamco

Investment Company

ةتمل كلذو ،)2025 - 2024 - 2023( ةمتاقلا هتروتل ةراتلإا

K.S.C.P ("Kamco Invest") announces the start of

ً

ىتحو 2023 رياني 22 قفاوملا تحاا موي نم ارابتعا نيعوباااااااسأ

nominations for the election of the Board of Directors

.2023 رياربف 4 قفاوملا تبسلا موي

for the upcoming term (2023-2024-2025), for two

weeks starting from Sunday 22 January 2023 until

Saturday 4 February 2023.

Please find attached the announcement that was published today in two local newspapers for your kind information.

Best Regards,

Faisal M. Sarkhou

Chief Executive Officer

نيتيموي نيتتيرج يف روشنملا نلاعلإا نع ةروص مكل قفرن امك مللالاب لضفتلل كلذو ،هلاعأ هنايب ترو ام نأشب مويلا خيراتب

.ةلأاحلإاو

،،، ريدقتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف وبقب اولضفتو

هومرص روصنم صيف يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

DocuSign Envelope ID: B71AAE70-7502-4E97-8B1F-2DD827ADDB3C

Disclaimer

KAMCO Investment Co. KSCP published this content on 22 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2023 05:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAMCO INVESTMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.
12:31aKamco Investment K S C P : فتح باب ال..
PU
2022KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2022Kamco Investment K S C P : موافقة اله..
PU
2022At second attempt, firm owned by Abu Dhabi royals raises $300 mln via sukuk
RE
2022KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
2022Kamco Invest Appoint Board of Directors
CI
2022Arada Developments 5-year sukuk initial price guidance around 8.25% - document
RE
2022Arada Developments hires banks for debut dollar sukuk
RE
2022KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
2022KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,4 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
Net income 2021 10,3 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net cash 2021 17,9 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 7,75%
Capitalization 34,2 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart KAMCO INVESTMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
KAMCO Investment Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faisal Mansour Ibrahim Sarkhou Head-Financial Services & Investment Division
Hanaa Hassan Taha Mohammad Chief Financial Officer
Talal Ali Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah Chairman
Sulaiman Mohammed Shaheen Al-Rubaie Managing Director-Investment Management
Mohammed Abdullah Al-Hubail MD-Corporate Affairs & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMCO INVESTMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.-2.91%112
BLACKROCK, INC.3.00%111 076
UBS GROUP AG13.05%67 205
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.47%39 808
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.03%35 464
STATE STREET CORPORATION3.80%30 926