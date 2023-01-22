KAMCO Investment K S C P : فتح باب الترشيح لعضوية مجلس الادارة

|
Date:
|
2023/01/22
|
:خيراتلا
|
Reference:
|
2023/75
|
:عجرملا
|
M/s Boursa Kuwait
|
|
نيمرتحملا
|
تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا
|
State of Kuwait
|
|
|
تيوكلا ةلود
|
|
|
|
Greetings,
|
|
|
،،، دعب و ةبيط ةيحت
|
|
|
|
Nominations for the Election of the Board of
|
وكماك ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم ةيوضعل حشرتلا باب حتف نع نلاعلإا
|
Director of Kamco Investment Company K.S.C.P
|
|
ع.ك.م.ش رامثتسلال
|
With reference to the above-mentioned subject and
|
ً
|
|
|
|
ةيلآ"( 4 مقر قحلملا ماكحأب لامعو ،هلاعأ عوضوملا ىلإ ةراشلإاب
|
the instructions specified in Appendix 4 ("Securities
|
ةطييييشنأ"( سماخلا باتكلا نم )"
|
يجييييستلاو حيييييشرتلا بلط ميدقت
|
|
|
Activities and Registered Persons") of Module 5
|
ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم )"نولجييييييسملا جامييييييشلأاو ةيلاملا قارولأا
|
("Securities Activities and Registered Persons")
|
ميظنتو لاملا قاوس أ ةئيه ءاشنإ نأشب 2010 ةنسل 7 مقر نوناقلل
|
of the Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010
|
رامرتاااسلال وكماك ةكراااش نللات ،ام،تلايتلاتو ةيلاملا قارواا لأااااشن
|
regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets
|
سلجم ةيوضلال حشرتلا باب حتف نع )"تسفنإ وكماك"( ع.ك.م.ش
|
Authority and the regulation of securities activity and
|
|
|
their amendments, Kamco
|
Investment Company
|
ةتمل كلذو ،)2025 - 2024 - 2023( ةمتاقلا هتروتل ةراتلإا
|
|
|
K.S.C.P ("Kamco Invest") announces the start of
|
|
ً
|
ىتحو 2023 رياني 22 قفاوملا تحاا موي نم ارابتعا نيعوباااااااسأ
|
nominations for the election of the Board of Directors
|
.2023 رياربف 4 قفاوملا تبسلا موي
|
for the upcoming term (2023-2024-2025), for two
|
|
|
weeks starting from Sunday 22 January 2023 until
|
|
|
Saturday 4 February 2023.
|
|
|