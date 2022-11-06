Advanced search
    532741   INE390H01012

KAMDHENU LIMITED

(532741)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
150.65 INR   +4.98%
04:12aKamdhenu : General updates
PU
09/09Kamdhenu Appoints CFO of Spinoff
MT
08/30CARE Keeps A- Rating on Kamdhenu's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
Kamdhenu : General updates

11/06/2022 | 04:12am EST
DHENU

GROUP

Ref: KL/SEC/2022-23/78

Date: 6th November, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager- Listing

The Manager- Listing,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 051

Dalai Street, Mumbai- 400 001

NSE Symbol: KAMDHENU

BSE Scrip Code: 532741

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Investors Interaction under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company will be interacting with Investors/Analysts through AudioNideo Conferencing on Monday, 7th November, 2022.

The Copy of Investor Presentation - July 2022, which will be shared with the investors/analysts, is already available on the website of the Company www.kamdhenulimited.comand Stock Exchanges i.e BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of the Participants / Company.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Kamdhenu Limited

Khem

Chand

Digitally signed by Khem Chand DN: c=IN, st=Haryana, 2.5.4.20=26e6e26cacfd83e0cb8140ff11570845d40d0789b d15482aa9c93eee57e0ba4f, postalCode=121002, street=1026/a,Shiv Colony,Old Faridabad,Old Fafidabad,Old Faridabad,Faridabad, serialNumber=f5e1e7714b84c7c8f48ccd9cd03e00cc059ad 469b1111e1bf64ad8bf5201ddf5, o=Personal, cn=Khem Chand, title=5838, pseudonym=9599c1df233d4127a9aef2b0b4b54f33 Date: 2022.11.06 13:23:04 +05'30'

Khem Chand

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

I

KAMDHENU LIMITED

I

I

Regd. Off. 2nd Floor, Building No. 9A, DLF

E-mail: kamdhenu@kamdhenulimited.com

CIN: L27101HR1994PLC092205

Cyber City, Phase-Ill, Gurugram, HR-122002

Website: www.kamdhenulimited.com

Phone: 0124 4604500

Disclaimer

Kamdhenu Limited published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
