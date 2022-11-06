Kamdhenu : General updates

DHENU

Date: 6th November, 2022

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Investors Interaction under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company will be interacting with Investors/Analysts through AudioNideo Conferencing on Monday, 7th November, 2022.

The Copy of Investor Presentation - July 2022, which will be shared with the investors/analysts, is already available on the website of the Company www.kamdhenulimited.comand Stock Exchanges i.e BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of the Participants / Company.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

