Translation
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
June 30, 2023
Company name
Kamigumi Co., Ltd.
Representative
Yoshihiro Fukai, President &
Representative Director
(Stock code: 9364; Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries
Takashi Iwashita, General Manager of
General Affairs Department
(Telephone: +81-78-271-5110)
Notice concerning acquisition of stock in LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
(making it a wholly owned subsidiary)
Kamigumi Co., Ltd. ("Kamigumi" hereinafter) has concluded an agreement on the transfer of shares with LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD., and acquired all shares of stock in the latter company today, as outlined below.
Three corporations conduct business under the same name, LIGHT CONSTRUCTION, from the viewpoint of business continuity, but each conducts business independently. Kamigumi has acquired all shares of stock in these three corporations.
Details
- Reasons for stock acquisition
Drawing on strategic investment funds, Kamigumi Group is actively considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business and capital alliances in Japan and in international markets in line with its policy of expanding business investments, one of its policies on capital in the medium-term management plan.
LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. offers a wealth of experience and expertise as an organization of heavy cargo transport professionals. It is highly regarded in this field.
This stock acquisition is expected to enhance the competitive strengths of the heavy cargo and construction segments through mutual complementation, such as by enabling more effective use of assets and human resources. The acquisition is also expected to boost the receipt of orders related to wind power and new energy-related logistics operations. Kamigumi believes the acquisition will contribute significantly to progress toward the goals of the Group's medium-term management plan.
- Overview of new subsidiaries
(1)
Name
LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. ("Light Hyogo"
hereinafter)
(2)
Address
6-21Imazuyamanaka-cho,Nishinomiya-shi, Hyogo Prefecture
(3)
Name and title of representative
Tsutomu Okamoto, Representative of Director
(4)
Lines of business
Transport of oversized items, leasing of large cranes, building
construction, etc.
(5)
Capital
30 million yen
(6)
Established
June 27, 1983
(7)
Major shareholders and percentages
Tsutomu Okamoto (90%), Kiyoko Okamoto (10%)
of shares held
Capital relationships
Not applicable
Personnel relationships
Not applicable
Relationships between Kamigumi
(8)
The annual volume of business
and the company in question
transactions between Kamigumi and
Transaction
the company in question is
relationships
approximately 100 million yen
(FY2022).
- Business results and financial conditions of the company in question for the last three years
Fiscal year
Ended May 2020
Ended May 2021
Ended May 2022
Net assets
18 million yen
36 million yen
148 million yen
Total assets
213 million yen
269 million yen
319 million yen
Net assets per share
31,213.33 yen
60,893.33 yen
247,360 yen
Net sales
800 million yen
813 million yen
770 million yen
Operating income
44 million yen
42 million yen
46 million yen
Ordinary income
55 million yen
101 million yen
59 million yen
Net income
43 million yen
94 million yen
(1 million yen)
Net income per share
71,680 yen
157,146.66 yen
(1,263.33 yen)
Dividends per share
-
-
-
(1)
Name
LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. ("Light Osaka"
hereinafter)
(2)
Address
12-1Shiomi-cho,Izumiotsu-shi, Osaka Prefecture
(3)
Name and title of representative
Tsutomu Okamoto, Representative of Director
(4)
Lines of business
Transport of oversized items, leasing of large cranes, building
construction, etc.
(5)
Capital
10 million yen
(6)
Established
August 1, 2001
(7)
Major shareholders and percentages
Tsutomu Okamoto (55%), Kiyoko Okamoto (15%), Kunishige
of shares held
Okamoto (15%), Kiyomi Okamoto (15%)
Capital relationships
Not applicable
(8)
Relationships between Kamigumi
Personnel relationships
Not applicable
and the company in question
Transaction
Not applicable
relationships
(9)
Business results and financial conditions of the company in question for the last three years
Fiscal year
Ended July 2020
Ended July 2021
Ended July 2022
Net assets
46 million yen
92 million yen
32 million yen
Total assets
177 million yen
161 million yen
82 million yen
Net assets per share
234,400 yen
460,010 yen
410,085 yen
Net sales
189 million yen
169 million yen
181 million yen
Operating income
26 million yen
(1 million yen)
21 million yen
Ordinary income
26 million yen
(12 million yen)
53 million yen
Net income
9 million yen
(35 million yen)
42 million yen
Net income per share
48,415 yen
(176,200 yen)
211,430 yen
Dividends per share
-
-
-
(1)
Name
LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. ("Light Ibaraki"
hereinafter)
(2)
Address
1185-5 Kuno, Koga-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture
(3)
Name and title of representative
Tsutomu Okamoto, Representative of Director
(4)
Lines of business
Transport of oversized items, leasing of large cranes, building
construction, etc.
(5)
Capital
10 million yen
(6)
Established
January 10, 1974
(7)
Major shareholders and percentages
Tsutomu Okamoto (45%), Kiyoko Okamoto (55%)
of shares held
Capital relationships
Not applicable
(8)
Relationships between Kamigumi
Personnel relationships
Not applicable
and the company in question
Transaction
Not applicable
relationships
(9)
Business results and financial conditions of the company in question for the last three years
Fiscal year
Ended November
Ended November
Ended November
2020
2021
2022
Net assets
(34 million yen)
(32 million yen)
(11 million yen)
Total assets
38 million yen
30 million yen
48 million yen
Net assets per share
(4,343.25 yen)
(4,011.75 yen)
(1,396.61 yen)
Net sales
88 million yen
95 million yen
84 million yen
Operating income
2 million yen
16 million yen
13 million yen
Ordinary income
3 million yen
16 million yen
13 million yen
Net income
2 million yen
11 million yen
9 million yen
Net income per share
331.62 yen
1,389.50 yen
1,225.62 yen
Dividends per share
-
-
-
3. Overview of counterparties in this stock acquisition
(1)
Names
Tsutomu Okamoto, Kiyoko Okamoto, et al.
(2)
Address
Nishinomiya-shi, Hyogo Prefecture
(3)
Relationships between Kamigumi and the individuals in question
No capital, personnel, or transaction relationships worthy of note
4. Number of shares acquired and stock holdings before and after acquisition
In Light Hyogo: 0 shares
(Voting rights held: 0; percentage of voting rights held: 0%)
(1)
Number of shares held before
In Light Osaka: 0 shares
acquisition
(Voting rights held: 0; percentage of voting rights held: 0%)
In Light Ibaraki: 0 shares
(Voting rights held: 0; percentage of voting rights held: 0%)
In Light Hyogo: 600 shares
(2)
Number of shares acquired
In Light Osaka: 200 shares
In Light Ibaraki: 8,000 shares
In Light Hyogo: 600 shares
(Voting rights held: 600; percentage of voting rights held:
100%)
Number of shares held after
In Light Osaka: 200 shares
(3)
(Voting rights held: 200; percentage of voting rights held:
acquisition
100%)
In Light Ibaraki: 8,000 shares
(Voting rights held: 8,000; percentage of voting rights held:
100%)
5. Schedule
(1)
Agreement date
May 31, 2023
(2)
Stock transfer date
June 30, 2023
6. Future outlook
As of now, the effect of this acquisition of stock on Kamigumi's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2024 is expected to be immaterial.
