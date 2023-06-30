Translation

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 30, 2023

Company name

Kamigumi Co., Ltd.

Representative

Yoshihiro Fukai, President &

Representative Director

(Stock code: 9364; Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

Takashi Iwashita, General Manager of

General Affairs Department

(Telephone: +81-78-271-5110)

Notice concerning acquisition of stock in LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(making it a wholly owned subsidiary)

Kamigumi Co., Ltd. ("Kamigumi" hereinafter) has concluded an agreement on the transfer of shares with LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD., and acquired all shares of stock in the latter company today, as outlined below.

Three corporations conduct business under the same name, LIGHT CONSTRUCTION, from the viewpoint of business continuity, but each conducts business independently. Kamigumi has acquired all shares of stock in these three corporations.

Details

  1. Reasons for stock acquisition
    Drawing on strategic investment funds, Kamigumi Group is actively considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business and capital alliances in Japan and in international markets in line with its policy of expanding business investments, one of its policies on capital in the medium-term management plan.
    LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. offers a wealth of experience and expertise as an organization of heavy cargo transport professionals. It is highly regarded in this field.
    This stock acquisition is expected to enhance the competitive strengths of the heavy cargo and construction segments through mutual complementation, such as by enabling more effective use of assets and human resources. The acquisition is also expected to boost the receipt of orders related to wind power and new energy-related logistics operations. Kamigumi believes the acquisition will contribute significantly to progress toward the goals of the Group's medium-term management plan.
  2. Overview of new subsidiaries

(1)

Name

LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. ("Light Hyogo"

hereinafter)

(2)

Address

6-21Imazuyamanaka-cho,Nishinomiya-shi, Hyogo Prefecture

(3)

Name and title of representative

Tsutomu Okamoto, Representative of Director

(4)

Lines of business

Transport of oversized items, leasing of large cranes, building

construction, etc.

(5)

Capital

30 million yen

(6)

Established

June 27, 1983

(7)

Major shareholders and percentages

Tsutomu Okamoto (90%), Kiyoko Okamoto (10%)

of shares held

Capital relationships

Not applicable

Personnel relationships

Not applicable

Relationships between Kamigumi

(8)

The annual volume of business

and the company in question

transactions between Kamigumi and

Transaction

the company in question is

relationships

approximately 100 million yen

(FY2022).

  1. Business results and financial conditions of the company in question for the last three years

Fiscal year

Ended May 2020

Ended May 2021

Ended May 2022

Net assets

18 million yen

36 million yen

148 million yen

Total assets

213 million yen

269 million yen

319 million yen

Net assets per share

31,213.33 yen

60,893.33 yen

247,360 yen

Net sales

800 million yen

813 million yen

770 million yen

Operating income

44 million yen

42 million yen

46 million yen

Ordinary income

55 million yen

101 million yen

59 million yen

Net income

43 million yen

94 million yen

(1 million yen)

Net income per share

71,680 yen

157,146.66 yen

(1,263.33 yen)

Dividends per share

-

-

-

(1)

Name

LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. ("Light Osaka"

hereinafter)

(2)

Address

12-1Shiomi-cho,Izumiotsu-shi, Osaka Prefecture

(3)

Name and title of representative

Tsutomu Okamoto, Representative of Director

(4)

Lines of business

Transport of oversized items, leasing of large cranes, building

construction, etc.

(5)

Capital

10 million yen

(6)

Established

August 1, 2001

(7)

Major shareholders and percentages

Tsutomu Okamoto (55%), Kiyoko Okamoto (15%), Kunishige

of shares held

Okamoto (15%), Kiyomi Okamoto (15%)

Capital relationships

Not applicable

(8)

Relationships between Kamigumi

Personnel relationships

Not applicable

and the company in question

Transaction

Not applicable

relationships

(9)

Business results and financial conditions of the company in question for the last three years

Fiscal year

Ended July 2020

Ended July 2021

Ended July 2022

Net assets

46 million yen

92 million yen

32 million yen

Total assets

177 million yen

161 million yen

82 million yen

Net assets per share

234,400 yen

460,010 yen

410,085 yen

Net sales

189 million yen

169 million yen

181 million yen

Operating income

26 million yen

(1 million yen)

21 million yen

Ordinary income

26 million yen

(12 million yen)

53 million yen

Net income

9 million yen

(35 million yen)

42 million yen

Net income per share

48,415 yen

(176,200 yen)

211,430 yen

Dividends per share

-

-

-

(1)

Name

LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. ("Light Ibaraki"

hereinafter)

(2)

Address

1185-5 Kuno, Koga-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture

(3)

Name and title of representative

Tsutomu Okamoto, Representative of Director

(4)

Lines of business

Transport of oversized items, leasing of large cranes, building

construction, etc.

(5)

Capital

10 million yen

(6)

Established

January 10, 1974

(7)

Major shareholders and percentages

Tsutomu Okamoto (45%), Kiyoko Okamoto (55%)

of shares held

Capital relationships

Not applicable

(8)

Relationships between Kamigumi

Personnel relationships

Not applicable

and the company in question

Transaction

Not applicable

relationships

(9)

Business results and financial conditions of the company in question for the last three years

Fiscal year

Ended November

Ended November

Ended November

2020

2021

2022

Net assets

(34 million yen)

(32 million yen)

(11 million yen)

Total assets

38 million yen

30 million yen

48 million yen

Net assets per share

(4,343.25 yen)

(4,011.75 yen)

(1,396.61 yen)

Net sales

88 million yen

95 million yen

84 million yen

Operating income

2 million yen

16 million yen

13 million yen

Ordinary income

3 million yen

16 million yen

13 million yen

Net income

2 million yen

11 million yen

9 million yen

Net income per share

331.62 yen

1,389.50 yen

1,225.62 yen

Dividends per share

-

-

-

3. Overview of counterparties in this stock acquisition

(1)

Names

Tsutomu Okamoto, Kiyoko Okamoto, et al.

(2)

Address

Nishinomiya-shi, Hyogo Prefecture

(3)

Relationships between Kamigumi and the individuals in question

No capital, personnel, or transaction relationships worthy of note

4. Number of shares acquired and stock holdings before and after acquisition

In Light Hyogo: 0 shares

(Voting rights held: 0; percentage of voting rights held: 0%)

(1)

Number of shares held before

In Light Osaka: 0 shares

acquisition

(Voting rights held: 0; percentage of voting rights held: 0%)

In Light Ibaraki: 0 shares

(Voting rights held: 0; percentage of voting rights held: 0%)

In Light Hyogo: 600 shares

(2)

Number of shares acquired

In Light Osaka: 200 shares

In Light Ibaraki: 8,000 shares

In Light Hyogo: 600 shares

(Voting rights held: 600; percentage of voting rights held:

100%)

Number of shares held after

In Light Osaka: 200 shares

(3)

(Voting rights held: 200; percentage of voting rights held:

acquisition

100%)

In Light Ibaraki: 8,000 shares

(Voting rights held: 8,000; percentage of voting rights held:

100%)

5. Schedule

(1)

Agreement date

May 31, 2023

(2)

Stock transfer date

June 30, 2023

6. Future outlook

As of now, the effect of this acquisition of stock on Kamigumi's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2024 is expected to be immaterial.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kamigumi Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 06:06:09 UTC.