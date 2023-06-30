Translation

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 30, 2023

Company name Kamigumi Co., Ltd. Representative Yoshihiro Fukai, President & Representative Director

(Stock code: 9364; Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries Takashi Iwashita, General Manager of General Affairs Department (Telephone: +81-78-271-5110)

Notice concerning acquisition of stock in LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(making it a wholly owned subsidiary)

Kamigumi Co., Ltd. ("Kamigumi" hereinafter) has concluded an agreement on the transfer of shares with LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD., and acquired all shares of stock in the latter company today, as outlined below.

Three corporations conduct business under the same name, LIGHT CONSTRUCTION, from the viewpoint of business continuity, but each conducts business independently. Kamigumi has acquired all shares of stock in these three corporations.

Details

Reasons for stock acquisition

Drawing on strategic investment funds, Kamigumi Group is actively considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business and capital alliances in Japan and in international markets in line with its policy of expanding business investments, one of its policies on capital in the medium-term management plan.

LIGHT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. offers a wealth of experience and expertise as an organization of heavy cargo transport professionals. It is highly regarded in this field.

This stock acquisition is expected to enhance the competitive strengths of the heavy cargo and construction segments through mutual complementation, such as by enabling more effective use of assets and human resources. The acquisition is also expected to boost the receipt of orders related to wind power and new energy-related logistics operations. Kamigumi believes the acquisition will contribute significantly to progress toward the goals of the Group's medium-term management plan. Overview of new subsidiaries