Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

September 22, 2023 Company name Kamigumi Co., Ltd. Representative Yoshihiro Fukai, President & Representative Director Stock code 9364; Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange Inquiries Takashi Iwashita, General Manager of General Affairs Department (Telephone: +81-78-271-5110)

Notice concerning investment in TB Investment Limited Partnership

On September 21, 2023, Kamigumi Co., Ltd. ("Kamigumi" hereinafter) invested 10 billion yen as a limited liability partner in TB Investment Limited Partnership ("Limited Partnership" hereinafter), an investment fund managed and operated by Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. ("JIP" hereinafter) and its group (JIP and JIP subsidiaries and affiliates).

This investment was made in response to notification by the Limited Partnership of a successful takeover bid for Toshiba Corporation ("Toshiba" hereinafter).

Details

1. Purpose of this investment

Under its medium-term management plan, the Kamigumi Group is making progress on a transition in its capital policies for putting funds to active and efficient use through means such as setting up a strategic investment budget as part of its investment plan.

In studying this investment, Kamigumi gave high marks for JIP's management and operational capabilities and the performance of its funds, as well as the feasibility of Toshiba's management improvement plans and policies for increasing its corporate value.

Kamigumi believes this investment will prove highly meaningful to society by helping to rebuild a leading Japanese enterprise under the framework of the investment consortium formed by JIP. It has also determined that this investment has the potential to strengthen its capacity to implement the medium-term management plan through means including strengthening Toshiba's core businesses such as energy and infrastructure, which have high levels of affinity with Kamigumi's businesses, and pursuing strategic investment, while leveraging Kamigumi's own strengths.

Kamigumi has no intention of participating in management through this investment, which it expects to involve only the possibility of collaborations and similar activities with the company.

2. Overview of TB Investment Limited Partnership