Kamigumi Co., Ltd. consolidated financial results briefing

for the year ended March 31, 2024

Key questions and answers (summary)

Q1: It appears you were unsuccessful in improving results since 4Q of last year (the year ended March 31, 2024). Could you provide a review of the movement of cargo, like containers and vehicles, and give us your projections for this year (the year ending March 31, 2025)?

A1: We believe the main reasons for the weakness in cargo movement last year were lower volumes of grains (due to avian flu) and fruits and vegetables (due to produce blight), lower imports due to yen depreciation, and a dramatic decline in import cargo associated with the economic slowdown in China.

Our outlook for this year is bearish for several reasons, including the weak yen and the economic slowdown in China.

Q2: You cited accelerating environmental investments and rising labor and fuel costs as reasons for anticipating lower profits, despite higher anticipated sales this year. Can you tell us how you plan to reflect these costs in prices and in your plans?

A2: We're projecting that we'll additionally invest roughly 500 million yen in environmental measures and the same increase for labor costs. We haven't determined the final fuel cost figures yet, but we expect power costs to be higher than last year, given factors like the end of subsidies to electricity companies. While we don't expect to cover all these cost increases through price revisions during the period, we will engage in price negotiations as needed and gradually mitigate the impact of cost increases.

Q3: Why didn't you announce purchases of treasury stock at the start of the year? What are your thoughts on capital policies and returns for the next medium-term management plan, given expectations for higher cash on hand, lower ROE than expected, and a higher than anticipated equity ratio in the final year of the medium-term management plan?

A3: We didn't announce purchases of treasury stock at the start of the year, but we are