Kamigumi : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
Kamigumi Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9364
URL
https://www.kamigumi.co.jp/
Representative:
President & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Fukai
Inquiries:
Executive Officer and Director of Financial
Yasuhiro Kishino
Div.
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 29, 2021
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
June 30, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 30, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
No
May 14, 2021
TEL 078-271-5119
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
268,290
(3.8)
24,449
(0.9)
26,184
(0.8)
17,932
(2.4)
Year ended March 31, 2020
278,815
1.4
24,679
5.8
26,407
4.6
18,378
(0.1)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating
share
owners of
assets
profit/operating
parent/equity
revenue
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
152.97
-
5.2
6.4
9.1
Year ended March 31, 2020
155.06
-
5.5
6.6
8.9
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
415,539
352,408
84.3
3,017.22
As of March 31, 2020
400,057
337,744
83.9
2,849.94
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
29,561
(30,252)
(8,630)
22,780
Year ended March 31, 2020
33,701
(44,490)
(9,342)
32,137
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
23.00
-
23.00
46.00
5,464
29.7
1.6
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
23.00
-
27.00
50.00
5,846
32.7
1.7
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
27.00
-
27.00
54.00
34.1
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
121,200
-
11,500
-
12,300
-
8,500
-
73.18
September 30, 2021
Full year
247,000
-
25,000
-
26,700
-
18,400
-
158.40
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
129,066,837
shares
As of March 31, 2020
130,936,837
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
12,907,087
shares
As of March 31, 2020
13,097,592
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2021
117,228,974
shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
118,521,107
shares
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
32,233
33,376
Trade notes and accounts receivable
44,482
46,916
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
636
603
Securities
-
10,700
Inventories
957
783
Other
6,150
5,891
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(54)
(56)
Total current assets
84,405
98,214
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
109,515
105,822
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
16,171
15,387
Land
97,678
99,867
Construction in progress
3,313
4,963
Other, net
1,152
1,527
Total property, plant and equipment
227,830
227,568
Intangible assets
6,881
6,789
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
68,376
72,244
Long-term loans receivable
269
158
Deferred tax assets
5,247
3,700
Other
7,383
7,184
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(336)
(321)
Total investments and other assets
80,939
82,966
Total non-current assets
315,651
317,324
Total assets
400,057
415,539
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade notes and accounts payable
25,528
26,066
Income taxes payable
4,885
4,958
Provision for bonuses
194
172
Provision for loss on disaster
-
450
Other
12,710
11,831
Total current liabilities
43,319
43,479
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
146
346
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
49
54
officers)
Provision for special repairs for ships and vessels
6
13
Retirement benefit liability
17,772
18,166
Other
1,018
1,070
Total non-current liabilities
18,993
19,651
Total liabilities
62,312
63,130
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
31,642
31,642
Capital surplus
26,854
26,854
Retained earnings
301,483
310,401
Treasury shares
(25,217)
(24,810)
Total shareholders' equity
334,761
344,087
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,104
7,252
Foreign currency translation adjustment
45
(27)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(1,077)
(833)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,073
6,392
Non-controlling interests
1,909
1,929
Total net assets
337,744
352,408
Total liabilities and net assets
400,057
415,539
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Operating revenue
278,815
268,290
Operating costs
235,056
225,064
Operating gross profit
43,758
43,225
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19,079
18,775
Operating profit
24,679
24,449
Non-operating income
Interest income
34
36
Dividend income
751
758
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
709
442
Other
324
550
Total non-operating income
1,820
1,787
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
15
17
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
15
-
Other
61
35
Total non-operating expenses
92
53
Ordinary profit
26,407
26,184
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
68
49
Gain on sale of investment securities
239
580
Total extraordinary income
307
629
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
100
338
Loss on valuation of investment securities
4
100
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
39
-
Loss on disaster
-
482
Total extraordinary losses
144
921
Profit before income taxes
26,570
25,892
Income taxes - current
8,473
8,358
Income taxes - deferred
(381)
(420)
Total income taxes
8,092
7,937
Profit
18,477
17,954
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
99
22
Profit attributable to owners of parent
18,378
17,932
5
