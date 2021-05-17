Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kamigumi : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/17/2021 | 11:29pm EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Kamigumi Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9364

URL https://www.kamigumi.co.jp/

Representative:

President & Representative Director

Yoshihiro Fukai

Inquiries:

Executive Officer and Director of Financial

Yasuhiro Kishino

Div.

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 29, 2021

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

June 30, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 30, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

No

May 14, 2021

TEL 078-271-5119

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2021

268,290

(3.8)

24,449

(0.9)

26,184

(0.8)

17,932

(2.4)

Year ended March 31, 2020

278,815

1.4

24,679

5.8

26,407

4.6

18,378

(0.1)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating

share

owners of

assets

profit/operating

parent/equity

revenue

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2021

152.97

-

5.2

6.4

9.1

Year ended March 31, 2020

155.06

-

5.5

6.6

8.9

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

415,539

352,408

84.3

3,017.22

As of March 31, 2020

400,057

337,744

83.9

2,849.94

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

29,561

(30,252)

(8,630)

22,780

Year ended March 31, 2020

33,701

(44,490)

(9,342)

32,137

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

23.00

-

23.00

46.00

5,464

29.7

1.6

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

23.00

-

27.00

50.00

5,846

32.7

1.7

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

27.00

-

27.00

54.00

34.1

(Forecast)

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

121,200

-

11,500

-

12,300

-

8,500

-

73.18

September 30, 2021

Full year

247,000

-

25,000

-

26,700

-

18,400

-

158.40

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021

129,066,837

shares

As of March 31, 2020

130,936,837

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2021

12,907,087

shares

As of March 31, 2020

13,097,592

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended March 31, 2021

117,228,974

shares

Year ended March 31, 2020

118,521,107

shares

2

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

32,233

33,376

Trade notes and accounts receivable

44,482

46,916

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

636

603

Securities

-

10,700

Inventories

957

783

Other

6,150

5,891

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(54)

(56)

Total current assets

84,405

98,214

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

109,515

105,822

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

16,171

15,387

Land

97,678

99,867

Construction in progress

3,313

4,963

Other, net

1,152

1,527

Total property, plant and equipment

227,830

227,568

Intangible assets

6,881

6,789

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

68,376

72,244

Long-term loans receivable

269

158

Deferred tax assets

5,247

3,700

Other

7,383

7,184

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(336)

(321)

Total investments and other assets

80,939

82,966

Total non-current assets

315,651

317,324

Total assets

400,057

415,539

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade notes and accounts payable

25,528

26,066

Income taxes payable

4,885

4,958

Provision for bonuses

194

172

Provision for loss on disaster

-

450

Other

12,710

11,831

Total current liabilities

43,319

43,479

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

146

346

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

49

54

officers)

Provision for special repairs for ships and vessels

6

13

Retirement benefit liability

17,772

18,166

Other

1,018

1,070

Total non-current liabilities

18,993

19,651

Total liabilities

62,312

63,130

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

31,642

31,642

Capital surplus

26,854

26,854

Retained earnings

301,483

310,401

Treasury shares

(25,217)

(24,810)

Total shareholders' equity

334,761

344,087

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,104

7,252

Foreign currency translation adjustment

45

(27)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,077)

(833)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,073

6,392

Non-controlling interests

1,909

1,929

Total net assets

337,744

352,408

Total liabilities and net assets

400,057

415,539

4

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Operating revenue

278,815

268,290

Operating costs

235,056

225,064

Operating gross profit

43,758

43,225

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,079

18,775

Operating profit

24,679

24,449

Non-operating income

Interest income

34

36

Dividend income

751

758

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

709

442

Other

324

550

Total non-operating income

1,820

1,787

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

15

17

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

15

-

Other

61

35

Total non-operating expenses

92

53

Ordinary profit

26,407

26,184

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

68

49

Gain on sale of investment securities

239

580

Total extraordinary income

307

629

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

100

338

Loss on valuation of investment securities

4

100

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

39

-

Loss on disaster

-

482

Total extraordinary losses

144

921

Profit before income taxes

26,570

25,892

Income taxes - current

8,473

8,358

Income taxes - deferred

(381)

(420)

Total income taxes

8,092

7,937

Profit

18,477

17,954

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

99

22

Profit attributable to owners of parent

18,378

17,932

5

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Kamigumi Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 03:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 272 B 2 491 M 2 491 M
Net income 2021 17 825 M 163 M 163 M
Net cash 2021 49 120 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 254 B 2 330 M 2 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 308
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart KAMIGUMI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kamigumi Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMIGUMI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 483,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 194,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masami Kubo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Fukai President, COO & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Kishino Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Kuniharu Saeki Senior Managing Representative Director
Toshio Tamatsukuri Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAMIGUMI CO., LTD.16.52%2 322
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION9.43%151 368
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-6.40%76 085
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.26%72 527
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED6.20%53 427
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN51.38%28 099