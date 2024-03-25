English
Published: 2024-03-25 17:30:00 CET
Kamux Oyj
Changes in company's own shares
Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 25.3.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

25.3.2024

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

KAMUX

Amount

7,000

Shares

Average price/ share

5.8303

EUR

Total cost

40,812.10

EUR

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 36,053 shares including the shares repurchased on 25.3.2024.

On behalf of Kamux Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

Kamux Corporation
Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visitwww.kamux.com


