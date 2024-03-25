Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25.3.2024 at 18:30
Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 25.3.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
25.3.2024
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
KAMUX
Amount
7,000
Shares
Average price/ share
5.8303
EUR
Total cost
40,812.10
EUR
Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 36,053 shares including the shares repurchased on 25.3.2024.
On behalf of Kamux Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For more information, please contact:
CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757
Kamux Corporation
Communications
Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visitwww.kamux.com
Attachments:
03251821.pdf
Kamux 25.3 trades.xlsx
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Kamux Oyj published this content on
25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
25 March 2024 16:38:22 UTC.
Kamux Oy is a Finland-based company engaged in the retail sale of used cars and light motor vehicles. The Company offers used cars from Finland, Sweden and Germany. In addition, it provides services, such as car insurance and financing. The Company's insurance services are focused on the protection cars from vandalism, animal crash safety, fire safety, theft security, towing safety, among others. The Company's financing services are involved in the consumer lending. Kamux Oy operates via a subsidiary Kamux Suomi Oy, which has a number of stores across Finland located in cities such as Helsinki, Hyvinkaa, Hameenlinna, Jyvaskyla, Kouvola, Kristiinankaupunki, Kuopio, Lahti, Mikkeli, Nummela, Oulu, Pori, Raisio, Rauma, Porvoo, Rovaniemi, Lappeenranta, Tampere and Ylivieska.