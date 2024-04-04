Published: 2024-04-04 17:30:00 CEST Kamux Oyj

Changes in company's own shares Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 4.4.2024 Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4.4.2024 at 18:30 Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 4.4.2024 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 4.4.2024 Bourse trade Buy Share KAMUX Amount 8,179 Shares Average price/ share 5.9180 EUR Total cost 48,403.32 EUR Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 78,907 shares including the shares repurchased on 4.4.2024. On behalf of Kamux Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen For more information, please contact:

CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757 Kamux Corporation

Communications Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

