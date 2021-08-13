Kamux Oyj : HalfYearFinancialReport_Q2_2021_FINAL

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT January-June 2021

Q2 Half Year Financial Report January−June 2021 Kamux Corporation Half Year Financial Report August 13, 2021 at 09:00 Kamux Corporation's Half Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2021 Kamux saw very strong growth, revenue +52.0% - Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) at previous year's level The figures in parentheses refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period in the previous year, unless stated otherwise. April-June in brief Revenue increased by 52.0%, totaling EUR 228.8 million (150.5)

Gross profit decreased by -0.5% to EUR 20.5 million (20.6), or 9.0% (13.7) of revenue

-0.5% to EUR 20.5 million (20.6), or 9.0% (13.7) of revenue Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was at previous year's level, amounting to EUR 6.8 million (6.8), or 3.0% (4.6) of revenue

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by -63.3% to EUR 2.8 million (7.7), or 1.2% (5.1) of revenue

-63.3% to EUR 2.8 million (7.7), or 1.2% (5.1) of revenue The number of cars sold increased by 25.0% to 16,760 cars (13,413)

Like-for-like showroom revenue growth was 37.9% (-16.9)

showroom revenue growth was 37.9% (-16.9) Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (0.16)

Kamux's German subsidiary initiated legal proceedings against a local procurement partner, due to which an EUR 3.9 million provision was recognized into the second quarter related to possible costs and losses. This had a negative impact on the operating profit. Revenue of business segments in April−June, EUR million 160,0 142,3 140,0 120,0 109,3 100,0 80,0 74,8 4-6 2020 60,0 39,0 4-6 2021 40,0 26,7 20,0 12,5 0,0 Finland Sweden Germany January-June in brief Revenue increased by 38.0%, totaling EUR 438.6 million (317.9)

Gross profit increased by 12.4% to EUR 43.7 million (38.9), or 10.0% (12.2) of revenue

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 15.2% to EUR 12.4 million (10.8), or 2.8% (3.4) of revenue

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by -27.0% to EUR 8.5 million (11.7), or 1.9% (3.7) of revenue

-27.0% to EUR 8.5 million (11.7), or 1.9% (3.7) of revenue The number of cars sold increased by 19.4% to 33,002 cars (27,640)

Like-for-like showroom revenue growth was 24.5% (-8.3)

showroom revenue growth was 24.5% (-8.3) Earnings per share were EUR 0.12 (0.22) Revenue of business segments in January−June, EUR million 350,0 300,0288,9 250,0 231,2 200,0 150,0 141,1 1-6 2020 100,0 83,8 1-6 2021 48,1 50,0 27,8 0,0 Finland Sweden Germany

Q2 Half Year Financial Report January−June 2021 Key figures 4−6/ 4−6/ 1−6/ 1−6/ 1−12/ EUR million 2021 2020 Change, % 2021 2020 Change, % 2020 Revenue 228.8 150.5 52.0% 438.6 317.9 38.0% 724.1 Gross profit 20.5 20.6 -0.5% 43.7 38.9 12.4% 91.5 as percentage of revenue, % 9.0% 13.7% 10.0% 12.2% 12.6% Operating profit (EBIT) 2.8 7.7 -63.3% 8.5 11.7 -27.0% 31.2 as percentage of revenue, % 1.2% 5.1% 1.9% 3.7% 4.3% Adjusted operating profit* 6.8 6.8 -1.4% 12.4 10.8 15.2% 30.7 as percentage of revenue, % 3.0% 4.6% 2.8% 3.4% 4.2% Revenue from integrated services 9.9 8.6 15.3% 19.3 17.5 10.2% 37.1 as percentage of revenue, % 4.3% 5.7% 4.4% 5.5% 5.1% Number of cars sold 16,760 13,413 25.0% 33,002 27,640 19.4% 60,657 Gross profit per sold car, EUR 1,225 1,538 -20.3% 1,324 1,407 -5.9% 1,509 Sales growth of like-for-like showrooms, % 37.9% -16.9% 24.5% -8.3% -3.8% Net debt 76.2 36.1 111.3% 53.5 Inventories 122.8 68.1 80.3% 93.6 Inventory turnover, days 46.5 45.1 2.9% 47.2 Capital expenditures 2.2 1.1 100.6% 3.4 2.2 53.4% 4.9 Average number of employees during the period 820 664 23.5% 713 Return on equity (ROE), % 22.0% 25.6% 26.3% Return on investment (ROI), % 13.6% 13.8% 16.9% Equity ratio, % 39.3% 45.1% 50.1% Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.04 0.16 -76.3% 0.12 0.22 -43.8% 0.58 Operating profit adjusted for special items related to strategy planning, juridical processes and taxes from previous financial years, totaling EUR 3.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and totaling EUR 3.9 million for 1−6/2021 (4- 6/2020: EUR -0.9 million, 1−6/2020: EUR -0.9 million and 1−12/2020: EUR -0.5 million). CEO Juha Kalliokoski: "We accelerated our growth in accordance with our strategy during the second quarter and had very strong revenue growth in all our operating countries. Our revenue increased by 52.0% and like-for-like showroom revenue growth was 37.9%. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was at the previous year's level totaling EUR 6.8 million. Profitability development in the second quarter cannot be deemed satisfactory. We succeeded in our investments in the spring to purchase cars to ensure sufficient inventory during the summer sales season, which is reflected in the development of revenue and the number of cars sold. To support the implementation of our growth strategy, we have actively sought new procurement partners. After a good initial collaboration, a new procurement partner of our German subsidiary turned out to be a disappointment. Constant delivery difficulties, as cited by the partner, eventually led to a decision to discontinue the partnership and to start legal proceedings to recover the receivables. Related to this, we recognized EUR 3.9 million cost provision in the second quarter. As part of our investments in leading with knowledge, we launched the Kamux Management System in Finland in May. The Kamux Management System has already been in use before in Germany. Implementing a new system in such a large user group is never without its challenges, but I am very proud of Kamux employees for their attitude in learning the new tool. The Kamux Management System enables the progress of several strategically important projects and will also scale for future growth. Uncertainty continues regarding the corona pandemic, virus variants and their effect on the situation globally, in different countries and on the economy. Nevertheless, we remain determined in progressing and implementing several areas of our growth strategy."

Q2 Half Year Financial Report January−June 2021 Implementing strategy The market offers an attractive opportunity for expansion and growth. Strong revenue growth defines Kamux's strategy, which aims for nearly doubling our revenue during 2021―2023. Profitability development during the strategy period is built on business growth and scalability. The company's strategic focus areas are: Omnichannel customer experience and services

Efficient processes and scalability

Utilizing data and leading with knowledge

Developing capabilities and continuous learning Accelerating growth had an integral role in implementing the strategy during the second quarter. Additionally, the Kamux Management System was adopted in Finland in early May. The system enables leading with knowledge and data, which is a strategic focus area of the company. The Gothenburg mega store, which was opened in May, also started operating as a car processing center at the beginning of July. The processing center enables more efficient and thorough handling of cars than before, including, for instance, inspections, repairs, listing cars for sale and logistics. The processing center being constructed in Oulu has progressed on schedule. Investments in personnel training and competence development continued in the second quarter in accordance with the company's annual planning. Outlook for the year 2021 In 2021, Kamux expects its revenue to reach EUR 800―850 million and adjusted operating profit to increase from the previous year. Financial targets for 2021‒2023 The company's medium-term financial targets are to increase revenue by over 20% annually, to increase adjusted operating profit annually, and to reach an adjusted operating profit margin of over 3.5% and a return on equity (ROE) of over 25%. Additionally, the company's target is to distribute dividends of at least 25% of net profits. The Board of Directors of the Company estimates annually the balance between dividends to be distributed and funds to be used for Kamux's growth and based on this assessment, makes a proposal on the amount of dividends to be distributed, which may for any single year differ significantly from the target level set in the dividend policy. Market review During the second quarter, restrictive measures related to the corona pandemic continued in Germany, varying by region and according to incidence rates. The restrictions were gradually lifted towards the summer. In Finland and Sweden, all Kamux showrooms were open throughout April-June, and substitute employee arrangements were carried out as needed to ensure the safety of our customers and personnel. The company estimates that the used car market grew in the second quarter in Finland, Sweden and Germany. The company estimates that it continued to be a market leader in Finland and one of the ten biggest used car retailers in Sweden. Kamux estimates that its share of the used car market in Germany increased during the second quarter. It is, however, still marginal. In the European Union, first-time registrations of new passenger cars increased by 25.2% in January―June 2021 (ACEA). Kamux estimates that the used car market sizes in 2020 in the countries in which Kamux operates were as follows: approximately 0.6 million cars sold yearly in Finland, approximately 1.4 million cars in Sweden, and approximately 7.0 million cars in Germany. Kamux estimates that the used car market size in all three operating countries totals approximately 9 million sold cars annually, which is more than EUR 100 billion. Revenue in April−June 2021 Revenue increased by 52.0% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to EUR 228.8 million (150.5). In the second quarter, the average price of cars was higher compared to the corresponding period, and the corona pandemic decreased used car sales especially in April in the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase in revenue was driven by the opening of new

Q2 Half Year Financial Report January−June 2021 showrooms and sales growth of like-for-like showrooms. Kamux's integrated services revenue increased to EUR 9.9 million (8.6), or 4.3% (5.7) of total revenue. The number of cars sold by Kamux in Finland, Sweden and Germany increased by 25.0% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to 16,760 cars (13,413). Revenue per sold car amounted to EUR 13,650 (11,221). Revenue in January−June 2021 Revenue increased by 38.0% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to EUR 438.6 million (317.9). Kamux's integrated services revenue increased to EUR 19.3 million (17.5), or 4.4% (5.5) of total revenue. The number of cars sold by Kamux in Finland, Sweden and Germany increased by 19.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to 33,002 cars (27,640). Revenue per sold car amounted to EUR 13,292 (11,500). Revenue allocation EUR million 4−6/2021 4−6/2020 1−6/2021 1−6/2020 1−12/2020 Sales of used cars 218.9 141.9 419.3 300.3 687.0 Financing fees and Insurance commissions 8.2 7.1 16.2 14.6 31.3 Sales of Kamux Plus 1.6 1.4 3.2 2.9 5.8 Total 228.8 150.5 438.6 317.9 724.1 Result in April−June 2021 Gross profit decreased by -0.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to EUR 20.5 million (20.6). Gross profit increased in Finland and in Sweden, but gross profit as percentage of revenue decreased in all countries as the average price of the cars increased. During the second quarter, gross profit in Germany was impacted negatively by an exceptionally large cost item relating to ongoing juridical processes, gross profit impact totaling EUR 3.7 million. In Kamux Group, gross profit as percentage of revenue decreased by -4.7 percentage points to 9.0% (13.7). The adjusted operating profit was at previous year's level and amounted to EUR 6.8 million (6.8). The adjusted operating profit as percentage of revenue was 3.0% (4.6). The adjusted operating profit has been adjusted for special items related to strategic planning, juridical processes and taxes from previous financial years. The items adjusting the operating profit totaled EUR 3.9 million (-0.9) in the second quarter. Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by -63.3% compared to the previous year, amounting to EUR 2.8 million (7.7). Financial income and costs amounted to EUR 0.4 million (0.0). The profit before taxes amounted to EUR 3.3 million (7.7). No deferred tax asset has been recognized for the unused tax losses carried forward in Germany, which increased the effective tax rate during the second quarter. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.04 (0.16). Result in January−June 2021 Gross profit increased by 12.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to EUR 43.7 million (38.9). Gross profit as percentage of revenue decreased by -2.3 percentage points to 10.0% (12.2). Gross profit increased in Finland and in Sweden, but gross profit as percentage of revenue decreased in all countries. The adjusted operating profit increased by 15.2% and amounted to EUR 12.4 million (10.8). The adjusted operating profit as percentage of revenue was 2.8% (3.4). Items adjusting the operating profit totaled EUR 3.9 million (-0.9) in January−June. The adjustment items include expenses of EUR 3.9 million related to juridical processes. Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by -27.0% compared to the previous year, amounting to EUR 8.5 million (11.7). The profit before taxes amounted to EUR 7.9 million (11.3). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.12 (0.22).

