    KAMUX   FI4000206750

KAMUX OYJ

(KAMUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/13 04:28:19 am
15.23 EUR   -13.32%
04:11aKAMUX OYJ : Q2 presentation
PU
04:01aKAMUX OYJ : HalfYearFinancialReport_Q2_2021_FINAL
PU
02:01aKAMUX OYJ : saw very strong growth, revenue +52.0% - Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) at previous year's level
AQ
Kamux Oyj : Q2 presentation

08/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Kamux - Half-Year Results

Presentation

January-June 2021

CEO Juha Kalliokoski

CFO Marko Lehtonen

1

A U G U S T 1 3 , 2 0 2 1

Q 2 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

Table of Contents

Half-Year Results Presentation Q2 2021

Strategy,

Q2 in Brief

Financial

Outlook and

Summary

Development

Financial

Targets

2

A U G U S T 1 3 , 2 0 2 1

Q 2 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

Kamux Vision

#1 used car retailer

in Europe

3

A U G U S T 1 3 , 2 0 2 1

Q 2 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

Kamux Q2 2021 in Brief

1.3.5.

Revenue increased by 52.0%

to EUR 228.8 million (150.5)

Gross profit decreased by -0.5%

to EUR 20.5 million (20.6)

Adjusted operating profit was at previous year's level

EUR 6.8 million (6.8), or 3.0% (4.6) of revenue

Like-for-like showroom revenue increased

by 37.9% (-16.9)

Kamux's internationalization progressed, and total revenue increased in Sweden by 92.0% to EUR 74.8 million

and in Germany by 113.2% to EUR 26.7 million

In line with our strategy, we accelerated growth

2.4.6.

4

A U G U S T 1 3 , 2 0 2 1

Q 2 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

The used car market grew in all countries

Market

Kamux's

size

market

Market development

Kamux's position and

Market

(2020)

share

during Q2

development during Q2

Finland

~0.6

~8.0%

We estimate that

Kamux maintained its

million

#1

the used car market

market leader position.

cars

increased from the

previous year.

Sweden

~1.4

~0.5%

We estimate that

Kamux's position is

million

Top 10

the used car market

among the ten largest

cars

increased from the

used car dealers.

previous year.

Germany

~7.0

~0.0%

We estimate that

Kamux grew its market

million

the used car market

share.

cars

increased from the

previous year.

In January-June 2021, first-time passenger car registrations

in EU region increased

by 25.2% (ACEA).

5

A U G U S T 1 3 , 2 0 2 1

Q 2 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Kamux Oyj published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 899 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
Net income 2021 25,3 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2021 36,8 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 702 M 824 M 824 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 795
Free-Float 74,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,57 €
Average target price 19,75 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Antero Kalliokoski Chief Executive Officer & Director-Finnish Country
Marko Tapio Lehtonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Juhani Sivula Chairman
Jokke Topias Paananen Independent Director
Reija Hannele Laaksonen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMUX OYJ29.19%824
COPART, INC.11.09%33 923
CARVANA CO.49.52%30 480
CARMAX, INC.36.93%21 491
IAA, INC.-18.02%7 230
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.1.67%2 255