Kamux Oyj : Q2 presentation
Kamux - Half-Year Results
Presentation
January-June 2021
CEO Juha Kalliokoski
CFO Marko Lehtonen
Table of Contents
Half-Year Results Presentation Q2 2021
Q2 in Brief
Financial
Outlook and
Summary
Development
Financial
Kamux Vision
#1 used car retailer
in Europe
Kamux Q2 2021 in Brief
1.3.5.
Revenue increased by 52.0%
to EUR 228.8 million (150.5)
Gross profit decreased by -0.5%
to EUR 20.5 million (20.6)
Adjusted operating profit was at previous year's level
EUR 6.8 million (6.8), or 3.0% (4.6) of revenue
Like-for-like showroom revenue increased
by 37.9% (-16.9)
Kamux's internationalization progressed, and total revenue increased in Sweden by 92.0% to EUR 74.8 million
and in Germany by 113.2% to EUR 26.7 million
In line with our strategy, we accelerated growth
The used car market grew in all countries
Market
Kamux's
Market development
Finland
~0.6
~8.0%
We estimate that
million
|
|
|
|
|
Sweden
~1.4
~0.5%
the used car market
|
|
increased from the
|
~7.0
We estimate that
the used car market
|
In January-June 2021, first-time passenger car registrations
in EU region increased
by 25.2% (ACEA).
