Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kamux Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMUX   FI4000206750

KAMUX OYJ

(KAMUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:38:43 2023-03-03 am EST
5.268 EUR   +5.40%
04:29aKamux Oyj : Q4 presentation
PU
02:16aChanges to earnings criteria of Kamux's share-based incentive plan 2021-2023 for 2023
AQ
02:01aKamux Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin For January 1-december 31, 2022 : In a challenging market environment, Kamux's revenue decreased and adjusted operating profit decreased significantly
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kamux Oyj : Q4 presentation

03/03/2023 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kamux Financial Statements 2022 - Presentation

CEO Juha Kalliokoski

CFO Marko Lehtonen

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N

3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3

1

Table of contents

FY 2022 Results

Financial

Strategy, outlook

Q4 in brief

and financial

Summary

development

targets

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N

3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3

2

Kamux Vision

#1 used car retailer in Europe

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N

3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3

3

Kamux Q4 2022 in brief - the quarter was challenging

1

3

5

Revenue decreased by -8.7% to EUR 222.9 million (244.1)

Adjusted operating profit decreased by -76.6% to EUR 2.1 million (9.0), or 0.9% of revenue (3.7)

Sales of integrated services progressed very well in all operating countries. Revenue from integrated services was EUR 15.3 million (12.9), or 6.9 % (5.3) of total revenue.

Gross profit decreased by -25.9% to EUR 21.1 million (28.6)

Like-for-like showroom revenue decreased by -10.9% (16.0)

The market environment was exceptionally challenging. Consumer confidence was low, and the market contracted in all operating countries.

2

4

6

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N

3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3

4

Kamux maintained its positions in all operating countries

Market

Market

Kamux

Market development in Q4 2022

Kamux position and

size*

market

development in Q4 2022

(2022)

share

Finland

~0.6 million

~8.0%

We estimate that the market

Kamux maintained its

cars

#1

for used cars has contracted

position as #1

compared to previous year

Sweden

~1.2 million

~1.2%

We estimate that the market

Kamux is among the

cars

Top 5

for used cars has contracted

top 5 used car dealers

compared to previous year

in Sweden

Germany

~5.6 million

~0.0%

We estimate that the market

Kamux maintained its market

cars

for used cars has contracted

share

compared to previous year

New passenger car registrations across the EU were down by -4.6% in 2022 but began to grow in Q3.

In December, registrations grew by +12.8% vs. 2021 (ACEA)

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N

3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3

5

Disclaimer

Kamux Oyj published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 09:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAMUX OYJ
04:29aKamux Oyj : Q4 presentation
PU
02:16aChanges to earnings criteria of Kamux's share-based incentive plan 2021-2023 for 2023
AQ
02:01aKamux Corporation's Financial Statem : In a challenging market environment, Kamux's revenu..
AQ
02/24Invitation To News Conference : Kamux Corporation publishes its Financial Statements Bulle..
AQ
02/10Kamux expands in Germany and opens its first showroom outside the Hamburg Metropolitan ..
AQ
02/10Kamux Corporation Expands in Germany and Opens Its First Showroom Outside the Hamburg M..
CI
01/13Kamux Corporation : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the ..
AQ
01/05Kamux Moves Commercial Vehicle Sales To New Premises In Finland
MT
01/05Kamux focuses its passenger car sales in Tampere, Finland to the Hatanpää showroom and ..
AQ
2022Inside Information, Profit Warning : Kamux lowers its outlook for the year 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 962 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
Net income 2022 11,4 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net Debt 2022 71,4 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 200 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 878
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart KAMUX OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kamux Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMUX OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,00 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Antero Kalliokoski Chief Executive Officer & Director-Finnish Country
Marko Tapio Lehtonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Juhani Sivula Chairman
Reija Hannele Laaksonen Independent Director
Antti Kalevi Mäkelä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAMUX OYJ15.43%212
COPART, INC.16.69%33 841
CARMAX, INC.11.45%10 723
IAA, INC.1.88%5 455
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.7.74%1 531
CARVANA CO.99.79%1 005