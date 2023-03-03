|
Kamux Oyj : Q4 presentation
Kamux Financial Statements 2022 - Presentation
CEO Juha Kalliokoski
CFO Marko Lehtonen
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N
3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
1
Table of contents
FY 2022 Results
Financial
Strategy, outlook
Q4 in brief
and financial
Summary
development
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N 3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
2
Kamux Vision
#1 used car retailer in Europe
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N 3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
3
Kamux Q4 2022 in brief - the quarter was challenging
Revenue decreased by -8.7% to EUR 222.9 million (244.1)
Adjusted operating profit decreased by -76.6% to EUR 2.1 million (9.0), or 0.9% of revenue (3.7)
Sales of integrated services progressed very well in all operating countries. Revenue from integrated services was EUR 15.3 million (12.9), or 6.9 % (5.3) of total revenue.
Gross profit decreased by -25.9% to EUR 21.1 million (28.6)
Like-for-like showroom revenue decreased by -10.9% (16.0)
The market environment was exceptionally challenging. Consumer confidence was low, and the market contracted in all operating countries.
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N 3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
4
Kamux maintained its positions in all operating countries
Market
|
Market
|
Kamux
|
Market development in Q4 2022
|
Kamux position and
|
|
size*
|
market
|
|
development in Q4 2022
|
|
(2022)
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finland
|
~0.6 million
|
~8.0%
|
We estimate that the market
|
Kamux maintained its
|
|
cars
|
#1
|
for used cars has contracted
|
position as #1
|
|
|
|
compared to previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweden
|
~1.2 million
|
~1.2%
|
We estimate that the market
|
Kamux is among the
|
|
cars
|
Top 5
|
for used cars has contracted
|
top 5 used car dealers
|
|
|
|
compared to previous year
|
in Sweden
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
~5.6 million
|
~0.0%
|
We estimate that the market
|
Kamux maintained its market
|
|
cars
|
|
for used cars has contracted
|
share
|
|
|
|
compared to previous year
|
New passenger car registrations across the EU were down by -4.6% in 2022 but began to grow in Q3.
In December, registrations grew by +12.8% vs. 2021 (ACEA)
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S 2 0 2 2 - P R E S E N T A T I O N 3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
3 M A R C H 2 0 2 3
5
Disclaimer
Kamux Oyj published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 09:28:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2022
|
962 M
1 020 M
1 020 M
|Net income 2022
|
11,4 M
12,1 M
12,1 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
71,4 M
75,7 M
75,7 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|17,5x
|Yield 2022
|2,20%
|Capitalization
|
200 M
212 M
212 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,28x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,28x
|Nbr of Employees
|878
|Free-Float
|75,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KAMUX OYJ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|5,00 €
|Average target price
|6,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|20,0%